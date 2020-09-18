The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Aug. 30 to Sept. 5, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Aug. 30
18400 block of 84th Place — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual had fallen on stairs. Care was provided by family members and no further assistance was needed.
I-94 & 105th Ave. — An officer on routine patrol observed erratic driving behavior. Contact was made with the occupants of the vehicle who were both arrested for third degree possession.
13900 block of 81st Ave. — There was a report of a loud party. Officer made contact with the resident who stated they would comply with the ordinance.
A 34-year-old female was cited for license plate light, open bottle, driving after revocation and fourth degree DWI at I-694 and Hwy. 169.
Two 21-year-old males and a 28-year-old male were cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 36-year-old male was cited for fourth degree DUI, fourth degree DWI, and possession and sale of hypodermic syringes or needles on the 12800 block of Grove Drive.
Monday, Aug. 31
11700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found business had been broken into overnight with money stolen. No suspect information.
9200 block of Harbor Lane — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact and found a package had been delivered to residence containing valuables and unknown suspect had signed for it.
Ranchview Lane & 93rd Ave. — An officer dispatched to locate a stolen vehicle for another jurisdiction. The vehicle was located unoccupied and towed from the scene for retrieval by the owner. No suspect information.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
15000 block of 70th Ave. — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact and found victim’s credit card information had been stolen and fraudulent transactions occurred. The incident is under further investigation.
8500 block of Troy Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found license plate had been stolen from boat trailer. No suspect information.
16500 block of County Road 30 — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found beverage had been thrown at vehicle parked in lot overnight. No suspect information.
A 24-year-old male was cited for warrant arrest on the 7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
13800 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found party would not exit taxi cab over a dispute. The suspect was gone on arrival and no further assistance was needed.
9200 block of Garland Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with individual who had received harassing text messages demanding payment. No suspect information.
2 Scimed Place — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found terminated employee had returned to the site and caused a disturbance. Advised regarding trespass notice.
A 19-year-old female and a 31-year-old male were cited for placing fictitious emergency 911 call on the 16300 block of 96th Ave. The male was also cited for fleeing a peace officer.
A 29-year-old female was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, counterfeiting of currency, fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana, and unlawful possessing/selling pharmacy drugs at Dunkirk Lane and 96th Ave.
Thursday, Sept. 3
7600 block of Zachary Lane — There was a report of burglary. Officer responded and found three suspects had been observed attempting to break into ATM and had left the scene. The incident is under further investigation.
17000 block of Weaver Lake Drive — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with owner who stated unlocked vehicle had been parked in driveway overnight and miscellaneous personal belongings had been stolen. No suspect information.
18700 block of 95th Ave. — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found occupied home had been entered and iPad stolen. The incident is under further investigation.
A 50-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana, obstructing the legal process, and possession of drug paraphernalia at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
Friday, Sept. 4
10400 block of Brockton Lane — There was a report of a traffic complaint. Officer made contact with adult male who had been speeding through area. The individual stated he was retiring for the evening and parked the vehicle. No further action taken.
8100 block of Ranchview Lane — There was a report of a motor vehicle theft. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated key had been left in vehicle which was stolen overnight. It was later recovered in another jurisdiction. No suspect information.
11800 block of 65th Ave. — There was a report of vandalism. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated fencing had been knocked down and outdoor table damaged. No suspect information.
A 25-year-old female was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana, motor vehicle registration, giving a peace officer a false name, and warrant arrest at I-494 and I-94.
A 27-year-old female was cited for giving a peace officer a false name and warrant arrest at Maple Grove Parkway and 96th Ave.
Saturday, Sept. 5
9900 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with victim whose wallet had been stolen from vehicle overnight with subsequent fraudulent transactions occurring. No suspect information.
9100 block of Ives Lane — There was a report of a neighbor dispute. Officer responded and found neighbors had been involved in a verbal altercation. The situation was mediated. No further action taken.
6200 block of Nathan Lane — There was a report of a burglary. Officer made contact with the resident where it was found an iPad had been stolen overnight from occupied home. No suspect information.
Other
During this time period there were 20 property damage traffic accidents and two property damage injury traffic accidents.
