Sunday, Jan. 15
- Maple Grove Parkway — A 24-year-old male driver was arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop.
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A male suspect was arrested for shoplifting at the listed retail store.
- 9800 block of Hospital Drive — A male party was trespassed from the premises for a disturbance.
- A 58-year-old female was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
- A 26-year-old male and a 25-year-old family were cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Monday, Jan. 16
- Hemlock Lane and Elm Creek Blvd. — A female driver received a citation for driving after revocation.
- 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were called out to the noted location for a theft. Case is under investigation.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to a shoplifting that had just occurred. No suspect information.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
- 9900 block of Union Terrace Lane — Report of possible identity theft. No suspects.
- 12600 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — Officers were dispatched to a theft at the listed store by a suspect using a stolen credit card. Case is under investigation.
- 9400 block of Wellington Lane — Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle unattended in a parking lot. It was later confirmed to be a recovered stolen vehicle from a previous case. Under investigation.
- A 43-year-old male was cited for possessing ammo/firearm with a previous felony conviction on the 10900 block of Gettysburg Ave. in Champlin.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were called to a theft in progress. Suspects fled in a vehicle. Case is under investigation.
- 12600 block of 82nd Place — Report of identity theft. Case is being investigated.
- 16000 block of 92nd Ave. — An individual who was trespassed from the property previously had returned. Case is assigned to investigations for possible charges.
- A 29-year-old male was cited for drugs, driving after revocation, window tint too dark, rear lamp required, and possessing ammo/firearm with a previous felony conviction at I-94 and Hwy. 610.
- A 19-year-old female was cited for drugs at I-94 and Hwy. 610.
Thursday, Jan. 19
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Officers were dispatched to a counterfeit currency complaint. Case is under investigation for possible charges.
- 16500 block of 96th Ave. — Officers received a theft report where two suspects used two fake checks to buy items at the listed store. Case is under investigation.
- County Road 81 and 93rd Ave. — A female driver received a citation for driving after revocation after police responded to an accident.
- A 28-year-old male was cited for speeding at 85th Ave. and Weaver Lake Road.
- A 24-year-old male was cited for trespassing on the 16700 block of 94th Ave. and on the 16800 block of 91st Ave.
- A 54-year-old male was cited for drugs, assault and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle on the 6400 block of Sycamore Lane.
Friday, Jan. 20
- 11500 block of Fountains Drive — A known shoplifter came into the store and stole four pairs of shoes. Case is under investigation for possible charges.
- 12900 block of Weaver Lake Road — Officers responded to a disturbance between two parents being verbal towards each other in the parking lot. Parties gone on arrival.
Saturday, Jan. 21
- East Fish Lake Road and Maple Lane — Officers attempted to catch up to a fleeing vehicle after a traffic violation. No pursuit was attempted.
- 7900 block of Orchid Lane — A community service officer was called out to a barking dog complaint at the listed address. Verbal warning issued.
- 7800 block of Yucca Lane — Report of a car being teepeed in a driveway.
Other
- During this time period there were 22 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents
