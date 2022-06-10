Sunday, May 22
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Report of a theft of shoes from a business. Case is under investigation to try and identify the suspect.
Monday, May 23
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Report of juveniles who stole Pokémon card from the listed business. They were trespassed from the store.
- 7400 block of Berkshire Way — Report of a burglary of a vehicle parked in the driveway of a homeowner’s address. Nothing appeared to be missing. No suspects.
- Elm Creek Blvd. and Grove Circle — Officers pulled over a vehicle driving in the wrong lane of traffic. No citation issued as it seemed age and confusion were the main factor in driving incorrectly.
- A 26-year-old male was cited for violating a no contact order at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
Tuesday, May 24
- 13400 block of Grove Drive — Report of a no pay of fuel at a gas station. No suspects.
- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Two suspects were arrested for shoplifting at the listed location.
- 12000 62nd Place — Report of a falsely endorsed check. No suspects.
- A 50-year-old male was cited for theft on the 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
- A 22-year-old female was cited for violating a no contact order on the 13500 block of Grove Drive.
- A 27-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation and drug possession on the 13500 block of Grove Drive.
Wednesday, May 25
- 9600 block of Olive Lane — Report of a package theft from a front doorstep. No suspects.
- Interstate 94 & Weaver Lake Road — A 29-year-old female driver was arrested for drug possession after being pulled over for illegal window tint.
- 16500 block of 96th Ave. — Report of a theft of tools at the listed location. Case is under investigation.
Thursday, May 26
- Elm Creek Blvd. and Main St. — Two suspects were arrested for drug possession after a suspicious activity call came in.
- 11200 block of Fountains Dive — A 30-year-old male was issued a citation for trespassing.
- 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — Report of a stolen wallet from a shopping cart at the listed location. No suspects.
Friday, May 27
- Interstate 694 and Hemlock Lane — Two people were arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop in which a K9 indicated drugs and controlled substances were found.
- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a theft of merchandise at the store listed above.
- County Road 81 and Highway 610 — Report of a road rage incident where the other driver reportedly pointed a hand gun at the victim. No suspects.
- A 21-year-old female was cited for driving without a valid license on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Saturday, May 28
- 6300 block of Quinwood Lane — Theft by swindle where the suspects used fake bills to purchase a laptop off Facebook Marketplace reported. Case is under investigation.
- 8100 block of Lawndale Lane — Report of someone shooting a BB gun in the neighborhood. Advised the individual of the ordinance. No citations issued.
- 12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — A community service officer was dispatched to the noted location for the report of dogs in a vehicle. Upon arrival, the vehicle was running and the dogs were not in distress.
Other
- During this time period there were 19 property damage traffic accidents and seven property damage injury traffic accidents.
