The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Oct. 10 to 16, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Oct. 10
11200 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a theft of faucets at the noted location. This case is currently under investigation.
Maple Knoll Way and Zinnia Lane — A vehicle was pulled over and the driver was cited for possession or marijuana.
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a damage to property and vandalism report where juveniles were damaging objects and throwing miscellaneous food items around in the store. Case is under investigation.
A 49-year-old female was cited for assault on the 7700 block of Kingsview Lane.
Monday, Oct. 11
7900 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of an unknown male who shoplifted some vacuums. No leads to follow up on.
17300 block of 64th Place — There was a report of mail theft at the listed location that was captured on a Ring doorbell camera. No suspects.
15000 block of 65th Place — An unknown suspect was seen entering an unlocked vehicle in a driveway. Nothing appeared to be stolen.
A 61-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation at Zachary Lane and County Road 81.
A 28-year-old female was cited for theft by swindle on the 18700 block of 70th Way.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
7400 block of Dallas Court — There was a report of a woodpecker stuck in the house of a homeowner’s siding. The officer on scene advised the homeowner to call a professional.
90th Place and Peony Lane — There was a report of a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus whose stop arm was extended. No suspects.
11800 block of 99th Ave. — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle circling the block multiple times and stopping in front of a neighbor’s house. Officer’s checked the area and the car was gone.
A 41-year-old male was cited for violating a no contact order on the 16700 block of 94th Ave.
Wednesday, Oct. 13
12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — The department was dispatched to a possible bike theft in progress. Officers spoke with the parties involved and found nothing to believe that the bike was being stolen.
13600 block of 69th Ave. — There was a report of a stolen vehicle at the listed location. No suspects.
10500 block of Monticello Lane — There was a report of harassing and repeated phone calls from unknown numbers. No suspects.
Thursday, Oct. 14
6500 block of Wedgewood Road — There was a report of a vehicle’s window being broken. Nothing appeared to be disturbed or stolen.
12800 block of 84th Ave. — Police assisted the Maple Grove Fire Department in evacuating residents from a townhouse that was on fire. Everyone got out safely.
9900 block of Nathan Lane — There was a report of a theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in the driveway. No suspects.
A 29-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection, theft of a motor vehicle, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle on the 7300 block of Kirkwood Court.
Friday, Oct. 15
6900 block of East Fish Lake Road — There was a report of two vehicles being broken into and credit cards stolen. No known suspect information.
6300 block of Yuma Lane — There was a report of illegal dumping of boxes on a construction site. The suspect was given a citation for littering.
12700 block of 82nd Place — There was a report of a garage door being open. Officer’s arrived and didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary.
A 50-year-old female was cited for giving a peace officer a false name, driving after revocation, and no proof of insurance on the 9000 block of Rice Lake Road.
Saturday, Oct. 16
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A bike was stolen from bike rack outside of retail store. There is no suspect information or any leads.
13800 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of a noise complaint between residents of the listed address. Police arrived and asked the residents to keep the noise down.
7700 block of Main St. — There was a report of two bikes being stolen. Officers checked the surrounding area for any suspects or bikes matching the description and were unable to find anything.
A 19-year-old female was cited for drugs, liquor consumption under the age of 21, and warrant arrest at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
Other
During this time period there were 17 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
