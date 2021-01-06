The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Dec. 13 to 19, 2020. Refer to the city Website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Dec. 13
8500 block of Rice Lake Road — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found car window broken and purse stolen from passenger floor board. No suspect info.
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — An officer responded to a lockout.
15300 block of Grove Circle — An officer responded to a theft call. A 24-year-old male was stopped and issued a citation and trespass notice.
A 23-year-old female was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 29-year-old female was cited for driving after suspension at Hwy. 169 and Elm Creek Blvd.
Monday, Dec. 14
8600 block of Valley Forge Lane N. — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle with expired tabs. Contact was made with the 32-year-old male driver who was found to be intoxicated. He was arrested for third degree DWI.
11800 block of 90th Avenue N. — Officers were dispatch for a welfare check. Adult male was contacted and was found to safe.
11800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. —An officer received phone call of ATM card stolen. The incident is under further investigation.
A 32-year-old male was cited for assault on the 17500 block of 96th Ave.
A 33-year-old male was cited for assault and child endangerment on the 6500 block of Eagle Lake Drive.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
6300 block of Vinewood Lane N. — Officers were called for smoke coming from room. After further investigation, fire extinguisher was discharged and fire alarm was pulled.
9600 block of 63rd Avenue N. — There was a report of a vehicle stolen. Officer responded and found truck with front plow was stolen from parking lot. No suspect information.
9100 block of Comstock Lane N. — There was a report of a female claiming to be from Amazon and investigating a package theft. Suspicious female was not found. Reporting party was told to call again if the female came back.
A 41-year-old male was cited for careless driving and driving after revocation at Elm Creek Blvd. and County Road 81.
A 22-year-old female was cited for first degree burglary on the 13600 block of 74th Place.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
13600 block of 74th Place N. — There was a report of stolen credit card being used again. Officer responded and incident is under further investigations.
12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd N. — There was a report of a male yelling at a female in parking lot. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the disturbance.
12300 block of Main Street. — There was a report of an alarm. Officer responded and found two males inside. One male was arrested for trespassing and loitering. The other male was released at the scene.
Thursday, Dec. 17
I-94 & Weaver Lake Road — An officer initiated a traffic stop. Contact was made with the 35-year-old female driver who was found to be intoxicated. Driver arrested for second degree DWI.
11600 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway N. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and vehicle was gone through and money was stolen. Video footage of theft was found.
15300 block of Grove Circle N. — Officers were dispatched to a shoplifter in progress. A 30-year-old female was arrested for theft.
A 32-year-old male was cited for child endangerment and criminal sexual conduct on the 9600 block of 107th Ave.
A 20-year-old male was cited for theft on the 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 28-year-old female was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, fifth degree sale of drugs, and driving after revocation at Fountains Drive and Fountains Way.
Friday, Dec. 18
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane N. — Officers were dispatched to a vehicle lockout.
13400 block of 91st Place N. — There was a report of harassment. Officers arrived and spoke to the reporting party who wished to file a harassment restraining order. Advised on how to file one.
7900 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of fraud. Officer responded and was told by victim that someone used his credit card. The incident is under further investigation.
A 26-year-old female was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving after cancellation at Ranchview Lane and 93rd Ave.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Weaver Lake Road & I-94 — An officer on routine patrol stopped vehicle. Drug paraphernalia was observed and driver was issued a citation.
12900 block of 63rd Avenue N. — Officers were dispatch to a report of an assault. Officers responded and was unable to make contact with suspect. A citation was issued to the suspect.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Officers were dispatch to a possible theft in progress. Officers responded and a 30-year-old female had stolen items. Suspect was issued a citation for theft.
A 29-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation at 85th Avenue and Zachary Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 28 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
