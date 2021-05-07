The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of April 18 to 24, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, April 18
11600 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer made contact with staff who stated voices had just gotten loud but they would quiet down. There were no problems.
12600 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of harassment. Officer responded and found former employee had been on scene causing a disturbance. Advised regarding trespass notice.
12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found two known shoplifters were inside business. Both were served trespass notices and left the scene without incident.
A 32-year-old male was cited for receiving stolen property on the 9700 block of 63rd Ave.
A 35-year-old female was cited for driving involved in traffic collision fails to stop on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
Monday, April 19
Elm Creek Blvd. & 83rd Way — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop. The 31-year-old female driver was arrested for driving after revocation and possession of narcotics.
7200 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of a burglary. Officer made contact with victim who stated items had been stolen from their hotel room. The incident is under further investigation.
9900 block of 106th Place — There was a report of loud music. Officer made contact with individual working outside his residence who complied when informed of ordinance.
Tuesday, April 20
12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a theft. Officer responded and found cash and card had been stolen from wallet in employee’s locker. The incident is under further investigation.
6400 block of Sycamore Court — report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with juveniles loitering by business taking photos. Advised of complaint and they left the scene without further incident.
10100 block of Nathan Lane — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with victim who stated unemployment claim had been made in their name. No suspect information.
Wednesday, April 21
9500 block of Blackoaks Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found possibly intoxicated customer had been belligerent with staff. Gone on arrival. Unable to locate.
Maple Grove Parkway & I-94 — An officer on routine patrol responded to scene of accident where driver of vehicle involved appeared intoxicated. The 24-year-old male was arrested for second degree DWI among other charges.
9300 block of Kirkwood Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with individuals who stated they were playing a game around the city. Advised to be mindful of safety and traffic laws.
An 18-year-old male was cited for first degree robbery on the 6300 block of Quinwood Lane.
Thursday, April 22
6800 block of Merrimac Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with victim who stated phone charger had been stolen from unlocked vehicle parked in driveway overnight.
9700 block of Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of damage to property. Officer made contact with victim who stated driver with road rage had thrown coins at her vehicle causing damage. The suspect was no longer on scene. The incident is under further investigation.
Maple Grove Parkway & Hospital Drive — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer responded and found adult female lying on the sidewalk. The individual was conscious and requested ambulance which arrived on scene to transport to hospital for further care.
Friday, April 23
13500 block of 83rd Way – report of disorderly conduct. Officer responded and found two customers involved in a verbal altercation at business which became unruly. The incident is under further investigation.
Weaver Lake Road & Terraceview Lane — An officer on routine patrol responded to driving complaint. The adult male driver was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for second degree DWI.
6800 block of Narcissus Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found computer and other property were stolen from vehicle parked outside of residence. No suspect information.
A 19-year-old male was cited for assault and reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality on the 9000 block of Vinewood Lane.
A 27-year-old male was cited for second degree DWI and careless driving on the 13700 block of 74th Place.
A 25-year-old female was cited for DWI, careless driving, and failure to drive in a single lane at Weaver Lake Road and I-94.
Saturday, April 24
7300 block of Kimberly Lane — There was a report of threats. Officer made contact with juveniles biking in park that were chased by three unknown individuals shouting threats. Suspects had left the scene. Unable to locate.
12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found sewing machine had been stolen from business. The incident is under further investigation.
18600 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found construction site was entered overnight and graffiti and other damage had occurred. No suspect information.
A 25-year-old female was cited for second degree assault on the 9200 block of Garland Lane.
A 54-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI on the 16800 block of Weaver Lake Road.
A 36-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI, careless driving, possession/sale of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 13500 block of Grove Drive.
Other
During this time period there were 19 property damage traffic accidents.
