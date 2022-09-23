Sunday, Aug. 28
- 9100 block of Kirkwood Lane — Officers responded to a theft report of multiple stolen tools from a work truck. Case is under investigation.
- 8900 block of Kirkwood Circle — Report of an unknown air tag in the reporting party’s vehicle. There are no suspects.
Monday, Aug. 29
- 12300 block of Main St. — Report of a stolen pressure washer handle at the listed location. There are no suspects.
- A 57-year-old female was cited for theft on the 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 31-year-old female was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 32-year-old male was cited for warrant arrest on the 9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway.
- A 31-year-old female was cited for drugs, possession of hypodermic needle, carrying/possession pistol without a permit, and trespass notice served on the 9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway.
- A 31-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to a male concealing items in a backpack at a store, but turns out he actually paid for all of the items.
- 9500 block of Wellington Lane — Report of juveniles’ ding dong ditching in the neighborhood.
- 9600 block of Ximes Lane — Report of a damage to property report where a juvenile threw a rock at a neighbor’s house.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
- 15800 block of Grove Circle — Officers were dispatched to a theft at a store. No suspects.
- 9600 block of Grove Circle — A 43-year-old male was issued a citation for panhandling on the median.
- A 21-year-old male was cited for drugs, warrant arrest, theft and fleeing a police officer on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 40-year-old male was cited for possessing ammo/any firearm with a previous felony conviction and assault on the 8700 block of Norwood Lane.
- An 18-year-old male was cited for fleeing a peace officer at 91st Ave. and Juneau Lane.
Thursday, Sept. 1
- 18700 block of 70th Way — Report of counterfeit currency being used at a listed business. Case is under investigation,
- 12800 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — A community service officer responded to a found cat in front of the police department inside of a carrier. Brought to P.U.P.S.
- A 28-year-old female was cited for driving after suspension at Lawndale Lane and County Road 30.
Friday, Sept. 2
- 12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to panhandlers at the noted location. A verbal warning was given.
- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a store where the suspect had stolen three pairs of shoes. Case is under investigation.
- 16300 block of 69th Place — Report of an unknown suspect who went through a homeowner’s garage and stole some items. No suspects.
Saturday, Sept. 3
- 12000 block of Central Park Way — Report of an unleashed dog at the park with its owner. Gone upon arrival.
- 16700 block of 94th Ave. — Report of a stolen Fitbit that was left in a shopping cart at the store. No suspects.
Other
- During this time period there were 20 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
