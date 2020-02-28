The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Feb. 9 to 15, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Hemlock Lane & 73rd Ave. — An officer on routine patrol made contact with vehicle due to equipment violation. The adult male driver was found to have an outstanding warrant for which he was arrested.
12000 block of Robin Road — There was a report of a snowmobile complaint. Officer made contact with the individual involved who was advised of the ordinance against snowmobiling on city property and given a verbal warning.
9500 block of Union Terrace — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer made contact with the occupant who stated they were waiting to pick up a family member from a birthday party nearby.
A 22-year-old female and a 21-year-old female were cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
An 18-year-old female was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
A 19-year-old female was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
A 39-year-old male was cited for felony assault on the 11900 block of Central Park Way.
Monday, Feb. 10
6300 block of Eagle Lake Drive — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact with victim who had a large amount of fishing equipment stolen. No suspect information.
10800 block of Eagle Lake Blvd. — There was a report of a suspicious person. Officer made contact with adult male on scene who stated he collected fallen deer antlers and had been checking near ponds to find them. There were no issues.
12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a slumper. Officer responded to scene of vehicle parked and running with occupant who appeared to be passed out. The 57-year-old male driver was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for fourth degree DWI.
Tuesday, Feb. 11
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found window had been smashed and wallet stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
400 block of West Eagle Lake Drive — There was a report of a suspicious person. Officer made contact with individual who had been observed walking through back yards in neighborhood. The adult male stated he was requested by the association to provide an estimate for tree work in the area. There were no problems.
11600 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of disorderly conduct. Officer responded and found irate customer had dumped a cup of water on another patron. The 58-year-old male was cited for disorderly conduct and trespassed from the business.
A 52-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI refusal, first degree burglary, interfering with 911 class, harassment, assault, and driving after cancellation on the 8700 block of Cottonwood Lane.
A 42-year-old female was cited for possessing/receiving stolen property, and registration-intent to escape motor vehicle tax at Weaver Lake Road and Forestview Lane.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
7400 block of County Road 101 — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer made contact with the lone occupant in the parking lot of business. The adult male driver stated he was playing Pokemon Go. Advised of the concern and he left the scene.
7900 block of Wedgwood Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found suspect was trying to return possible stolen items to the store. The adult female was found to have an outstanding warrant for which she was arrested and trespassed from the business.
7600 block of Fountain Lane — There was a report of theft by swindle. Officer made contact and found individual had been victim of a fraudulent money transaction. The incident is under further investigation.
A 37-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after revocation, no proof of insurance and head lamps required on the 8600 block of I-94.
Thursday, Feb. 13
11600 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of fraud. Officer responded and found a 21-year-old female had attempted fraudulent purchases on another individual’s account. The suspect was arrested for theft by swindle and identity theft.
12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a public nuisance. Officer made contact and learned adult female had urinated in parking lot outside of business and then left in vehicle. Unable to locate the suspect.
13400 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer made contact and learned individual had stolen items from business and ran from the scene. The 18-year-old male suspect was located nearby and arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
An 18-year-old male was cited for assault on the 7000 block of Magda Drive.
Friday, Feb. 14
Zinnia Lane & Bass Lake Road — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer made contact with individual parked in neighborhood. The adult male driver stated he was completing work at a residence in the area. There were no problems.
11200 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with owner who had catalytic converter stolen from vehicle while parked outside of place of employment. No suspect information.
12700 block of 84th Ave. — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual had fallen inside residence and needed assistance. Ambulance arrived on scene to transport victim to hospital for further care.
A 20-year-old female was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 36-year-old male was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 52-year-old male was cited for assault, second degree DWI, careless driving, third degree criminal damage to property, and driving after cancellation on the 10900 block of 106th Ave.
Saturday, Feb. 15
13500 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. Contact was made with the adult male driver of vehicle who indicated signs of intoxication and was arrested for fourth degree DWI.
12900 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found customer had been causing a disturbance and staff requested they leave the premise. The adult male agreed to comply without further issue.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane – report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found individual had stolen merchandise. The 20-year-old female suspect was arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
Other
During this time period there were 23 property damage traffic accidents and two property damage injury traffic accidents.
