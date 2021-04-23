The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of April 4 to 10, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, April 4
Holly Lane & 101st Ave. — Officers responded to scene of accident. It was determined the 31-year-old male driver was intoxicated, and the suspect was arrested for misdemeanor DWI and careless driving.
11900 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer made contact with staff who stated male had been sleeping in restroom and refused to leave. The individual agreed to be transported to a friend’s home without further issue.
15000 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with employee who had concerns due to unknown male loitering nearby while door to business was being repaired. Stayed on scene until the job was finished. There were no issues.
A 27-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at County Road 30 and Garland Lane.
A 30-year-old male was cited for kidnapping, threats of violence, and assault on the 10000 block of Cottonwood Lane.
A 30-year-old male was cited for stalking, first degree damage to property, assault and abuse on the 7700 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Monday, April 5
12300 block of 74th Ave. — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with victim who stated personal information had been shared before determining it was a phone scam. Advised.
7400 block of East Fish Lake Road — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer responded and advised staff regarding city noise ordinance.
7900 block of Wedgewood Lane — An officer on routine patrol made contact with driver for traffic violation. The 38-year-old male was arrested for false information and an outstanding warrant.
Tuesday, April 6
I-694 & Hemlock Lane — An officer on routine patrol made contact with driver for equipment violation. The 31-year-old male driver was arrested for driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety.
13800 block of Grove Drive — An officer on routine patrol made contact with male driver and female passenger who were both found to have several outstanding warrants. They were arrested for the warrants as well as felony drug charges.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of welfare check. Officer made contact with adult female repeatedly honking the horn of her vehicle. It was found she was trying to alert her friend who was working at the business.
Wednesday, April 7
12300 block of Main St. — There was a report of a trespass. Officer responded to complaint of adult male sleeping in parking ramp stairwell. The individual was advised this was not permitted and left without further issue.
8900 block of Dallas Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded to residence where neighbor had noted several vehicles present and was aware homeowner was out of town. It was found a house cleaning business had been hired by the owner in their absence. There were no issues.
9900 block of Union Terrace — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent transactions had occurred on account. No suspect information.
A 30-year-old female was cited for fifth degree drug possession, driving after revocation, and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 13500 block of Grove Drive.
A 37-year-old male was cited for assault on the 7200 block of Alvarado Lane.
A 31-year-old male was cited for fail to signal lane change, second degree DWI, and third degree DWI at Hemlock Lane and I-694.
Thursday, April 8
7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found adult female under the influence caused disturbances at business and staff requested assistance in her removal. The suspect was arrested for an outstanding warrant and transported from the scene.
9900 block of 106th Place — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found rear window smashed on vehicle parked in driveway of residence. No suspect information.
15000 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found 26-year-old female had stolen merchandise. The suspect was arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
A 33-year-old male was cited for third DWI, license plate required, and careless driving at Elm Creek Blvd. and 89th Ave.
Friday, April 9
I-94 & Maple Grove Parkway — An officer on routine patrol observed traffic violation. Contact with the 24-year-old male driver revealed an outstanding warrant and presence of drug paraphernalia for which he was arrested.
18500 block of 86th Place — There was a report of threats. Officer responded and found individual had received threats from former client. Suspect agreed to stop contact. Victim advised regarding restraining order.
7900 block of Terraceview Lane — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found residence had been egged. No suspect information.
A 34-year-old female was cited for assault on the 17700 block of 68th Place.
Saturday, April 10
11700 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer made contact with resident who was informed of noise ordinance and agreed to comply.
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a trespass. Officer made contact with staff who requested two panhandlers causing a disturbance at business be trespassed. Notices were served, and the individuals left the scene without further issue.
9400 block of Ranchview Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found unknown male had entered residence while homeowners were present. The individual stated he had the wrong address for relatives he was visiting. There were no issues.
A 36-year-old male was cited for fifth degree drug possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia at Hemlock Lane and 73rd Ave.
A 70-year-old male was cited for fourth degree DWI at Zachary Lane and 97th Place.
Other
During this time period there were 14 property damage traffic accidents and 2 property damage injury traffic accidents.
