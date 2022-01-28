Sunday, Jan. 9
- 13300 block of Maple Knoll Way — Report of a stolen rental car that was left running in the parking lot of an apartment complex. There are no suspects.
- 18100 block of Gladstone Blvd. — Report of a civil issue where there has been an ongoing issue of harassment between neighbors.
- Hwy. 169 and I-694 — Officers pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop and provided a false name to the officers. 36-year-old male is being charged with giving a peace officer a false name.
Monday, Jan. 10
- 9800 block of Hospital Drive — A 34-year-old male was cited with damaging a personal locker at the noted location.
- 13800 block of Timber Crest — Report of a theft of power tools from the reporting party’s truck parked in the driveway. No suspects.
- 9600 block of Winslow Chase — Officers responded to a report of unemployment fraud. There are no suspects at this time.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
- 8400 block of Forestview Lane — Officers responded to a damage to property report where a security camera was ripped down and broken. Case is under investigation.
- 15500 block of Grove Circle — Report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the back of a parking lot. Officers contacted the driver of the vehicle and the call was cleared.
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers responded to a customer problem where two women were yelling at each other. Officers arrived and made sure the women left.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
- 17500 block of 75th Ave. — Report of a missing cellphone from a package that the reporting party had delivered to. There are no suspects.
- 8400 block of Shadow Creek Drive — Report of a suspicious vehicle circling the block several times and pulling into random driveways. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate the vehicle.
- 6600 block of Lancaster Lane — Report of identity theft where the reporting party’s online accounts were hacked. There are no known suspects.
- Maple Knoll Way and Elm Creek Blvd. — A 35-year-old male was cited for warrant arrest.
- 7200 block of Vinewood Lane — A 34-year-old female was cited for disorderly conduct.
Thursday, Jan. 13
- 6300 block of Xenium Lane — Officers were dispatched to a wire down call in where a garbage truck knocked down some wires. The fire department took over the call.
- 16401 County Road 30 — Report of two individuals loitering after hours behind the back of a business. Officers arrived and a verbal warning was given.
- 9900 block of Union Terrace Lane — Report of a suspicious male trying to open a Realtor lockbox. The male ended up being an appraiser for the individual buying the residence.
- 9700 block of 69th Ave. — A 39-year-old male was cited for impersonating a peace officer and disorderly conduct.
Friday, Jan. 14
- 13500 block of Sheffield Lane — Officers were dispatched to an animal complaint regarding a sick deer. As officers approached the deer, it ran off and did not appear to be injured.
- 13300 block of Bass Lake Road — Officers cited and trespassed an individual from a convenience store for theft.
Saturday, Jan. 15
- 15300 block of Grove Circle — A 26-year-old female was cited for theft and trespassed from the location listed.
- 18600 block of 73rd Ave. — Officers responded to an alarm at a facility. Officers and medics checked the facility and the call was unfounded.
Other
- During this time period there were 27 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
