The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Nov. 29 to Dec. 5, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Zachary Lane & Elm Creek Blvd. — An officer on routine patrol made contact with driver of vehicle trespassing on industrial site. The 32-year-old male was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for second degree DWI and fifth degree possession.
Kirkwood Lane & Lakeside Lane — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found car window had been broken on victim’s vehicle with possible theft occurring. The incident is under further investigation.
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found several customers were inside the business without masks and refusing to leave. The individuals did comply. No further issues.
A 19-year-old female was cited for theft on the 12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 26-year-old female was cited for first degree robbery on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 28-year-old male was cited for first degree robbery on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 30-year-old male was cited for first degree robbery, failing to stop for collision, and fleeing a police officer on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Monday, Nov. 30
11300 block of 86th Ave. — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found forced entry had been made into business and offices gone through. The incident is under further investigation.
6200 block of Quinwood Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found catalytic converter had been stolen from vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
9500 block of Rosewood Lane — There was a report of a burglary. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated wallet and checks had been stolen from vehicle parked in garage. Subsequent fraudulent credit card transactions occurred. The incident is under further investigation.
A 22-year-old female was cited for obstructing the legal process at Interstate 94 and Weaver Lake Road.
A 32-year-old male was cited for assault on the 17100 block of 72nd Ave.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
12600 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated wallet had been left unattended inside business and was stolen. No suspect information.
6600 block of Jonquil Way — There was a report of mail theft. Officer responded and found two packages had been stolen from mailbox overnight. No suspect information.
12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found three individuals had stolen merchandise from business and left the scene in a vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
8700 block of Monticello Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found former employee causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the business. The individual eventually complied and left the site without further incident.
I-94 & County Road 30 — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop on vehicle for traffic violations. The two occupants, a 33-year-old male and 33-year-old female, were found to be in possession of illegal substances and were arrested for first degree possession.
6500 block of Merrimac Lane — There was a report of theft from vehicle. Officer responded and found checkbook was stolen from unlocked vehicle parked in driveway. No suspect information.
A 28-year-old female and a 35-year-old male were cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon, and fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana at County Road 30 and Peony Lane.
A 59-year-old male was cited for assault and obstructing the legal process on the 13600 block of 74th Ave.
Thursday, Dec. 3
11900 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found verbal argument had occurred between couple but nothing physical. The male party was provided a ride to a different location. No further issues.
10100 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of theft from vehicle. Officer responded and found catalytic converter had been stolen from vehicle parked in driveway. No suspect information.
13800 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found van had been parked outside business with electrical cord plugged into building. Contact was made with the occupant who was advised staff requested he leave the premise. The party complied without further issue.
Friday, Dec. 4
Maple Grove Parkway & Hwy. 610 — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop for erratic driving behavior. The 27-year-old female driver was arrested for fifth degree possession.
15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found adult female had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
9800 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with homeowner who had found two bags of waste in his yard next to political sign. No suspect information.
A 19-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9100 block of Harbor Lane.
An 18-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9100 block of Harbor Lane.
Saturday, Dec. 5
11700 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a loud party. Officer made contact with resident who was advised of noise complaint due to music playing. The individual stated they would comply with the ordinance.
16300 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer responded and found three customers involved in dispute with staff over payment, causing a disturbance. The individuals were advised they were trespassed and left the scene without further issue.
16900 block of 79th Ave. — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated unemployment fraud had occurred on their account. No suspect information.
A 36-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana at Maple Grove Parkway and Upland Lane.
A 49-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection and stalking on the 8500 block of Forestview Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 13 property damage traffic accidents.
