The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of June 20 to 26, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, June 20
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a suspected male being under the influence and operating a motor vehicle. A breath test was performed on the driver which resulted in a 0.125 BAC. The 38-year-old male driver was arrested.
9800 block of Hospital Drive — There was a report of a catalytic converter being stolen off an unattended car in the parking lot. As of now, there are no suspects unless new information is brought forward.
11300 block of Fountains Drive — The reporting party had left their wallet in a shopping cart and when he returned his wallet had not been turned in. He checked his bank and there were fraudulent charges in surrounding cities. No suspects at this time.
A 29-year-old female was cited for giving a peace officer a false name at Maple Knoll Way and Zinnia Lane.
A 49-year-old male was cited for fourth degree DWI at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
A 31-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation at Hwy. 169 and I-694.
Monday, June 21
15500 block of 71st Place — There was a report of mail being stolen and some of it was recovered in a neighbor’s yard. The RP does not wish to press charges and there is no suspect information.
12000 block of Robin Road — The department received a call regarding a dog stuck in a storm ditch. Upon arrival, officers noted the dog was covered neck down with mud and shivering uncontrollably. The officer used his catch pole and crate to catch the dog. The dog was reunited with its owner.
93rd Ave. & County Road 81— There were several calls involving a motorcyclist being hit by a car. As officers arrived, the motorcycle driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. This case is being investigated as what caused the crash.
A 43-year-old male was cited for violating a no contact order at 73rd Ave. and Forestview Lane.
A 21-year-old male was cited for first degree aggravated robbery on the 9600 block of Upland Lane.
Tuesday, June 22
9400 block of Ranchview Lane — The party who called in stated that his kids were playing outside when a neighbor began recording them and told them they couldn’t play at the end of the street. The officer advised both parties to squash their neighborhood quarrels or ignore each other. Both parties understood.
9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — The department was dispatched to a welfare check. Upon arrival, officers located a male snorting suspected narcotics on the outdoor patio of the restaurant. The 19-year-old male admitted he had cocaine on him and was arrested for fifth degree possession of a controlled substance.
8400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Officer’s were called to the noted location of two parties sleeping in hammocks past curfew. Officer’s advised them to take down their hammocks and escorted them to their cars. Both parties were released with verbal warnings.
Wednesday, June 23
13200 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a customer threatening staff. The male party had come in and started yelling at staff after some miscommunication on the customer’s perks account. The customer had left and did not come back to the store.
Highway 610 & Maple Grove Parkway — An officer was dispatched for a call about debris in the road. The officer moved the cardboard boxes off of the highway. No further actions were taken.
7200 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of tabs missing from a vehicle in the parking lot. There are no suspects at this time.
An 18-year-old male was cited for driving without a valid license on the 8400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 34-year-old female was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving after cancellation, and operating a vehicle with expired registration at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
Thursday, June 24
9700 block of Nathan Lane — There was a report of someone placing screws and nails on the reporting party’s driveway under the tires of their cars parked in the driveway. This has caused the tires of the vehicles to flatten. No known suspects at this time.
16800 block of 91st Ave. — There was a report of a neighborhood disturbance where there are a lot of people coming in going throughout one residence during the evening time and kids throwing rocks at the RP’s garage door. The officer advised the neighbors to try and work this out themselves.
8000 block of Ranchview Lane — There was a report of a damaged mailbox hit by an unknown driver which scattered debris up the driveway. No suspect information.
A 38-year-old male was cited for DWI refusal to submit to test, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, failure to obey a traffic control device, and operating vehicle without headlights at Weaver Lake Road and I-94.
Friday, June 25
16500 block of 96th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a theft report of a couple cameras and laser levels. This case is currently being investigated.
9000 block of Zanzibar Lane — There was a report of found mail scattered in the parking lot of a church. The mail was supposedly stolen from a postal truck the previous day. This case is under investigation.
7300 block of Rosewood Lane — There was a report of a neighborhood disturbance. There is often loud music from the house across the street. Officers would be providing extra patrol.
A 61-year-old male was cited for careless driving, failure to drive in a single lane, open bottle, and third degree DWI at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
Saturday, June 26
13500 block of Grove Drive — Officers were dispatched to a suspected DWI call where a vehicle was doing circles in a restaurant parking lot and hit multiple curbs on the way out. Officers pulled the vehicle over and observed beer cans in the side of the driver’s door. The 49-year-old male driver provided a PBT sample of .283. He was arrested and charged for DWI.
7100 block of Birchview Road — Officers responded to a fireworks complaint at the noted location. They found the homeowner actively lighting off fireworks in his backyard. The officer advised him to stop lighting them off.
9600 block of Peony Lane — There was a report of a loud party complaint in the area. Upon arrival, officers noted a group of people in the garage talking very loudly in violation of the noise ordinance. A verbal warning was given and they agreed to keep the noise down.
A 21-year-old female was cited for driving after revocation and drug possession at I-694 and Hwy. 169.
A 28-year-old male was cited for assault, DWI, careless driving and violating an order for protection at County Road 81 and Fletcher Lane in Rogers.
A 44-year-old male was cited for warrant arrest, third degree burglary, drug possession, and violating and order for protection on the 6200 block of Quinwood Lane.
An 18-year-old female was cited for theft on the 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 19-year-old male was cited for aiding an offender on the 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Other
During this time period there were 25 property damage traffic accidents and six property damage injury traffic accidents.
