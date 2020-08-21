The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Aug. 2 to 8, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Aug. 2
I-694 & Hemlock Lane — An officer on routine patrol observed erratic driving behavior. Contact was made with the 42-year-old male driver who showed signs of intoxication and was arrested for third degree DWI.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found a 34-year-old male had stolen merchandise and ran from store, leaving the scene in a vehicle. The suspect was located nearby and was also found to be in possession of narcotics. He was arrested for gross misdemeanor theft and first degree possession of controlled substance.
7000 block of Magda Drive — There was a report of theft of a vehicle. Officer responded and found motorcycle had been stolen from underground parking garage. The incident is under further investigation.
A 44-year-old female was cited for fifth degree possession of methamphetamine on the 11200 block of Fountains Drive.
A 35-year-old female was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana, giving a peace officer a false name, and possession and sale of hypodermic syringes or needles at Maple Grove Parkway and Upland Lane.
A 28-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana, and possession and sale of hypodermic syringes or needles at Maple Grove Parkway and Upland Lane.
Monday, Aug. 3
11900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found window and door were broken on business. The incident is under further investigation.
11800 block of 65th Ave. — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with victim of internet scam with monetary loss. Advised reporting procedures.
11000 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two laptops had been stolen from business. The incident is under further investigation.
A 37-year-old male was cited for assault on the 9700 block of Valley Forge Lane.
Two 22-year-old females were cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Tuesday, Aug. 4
18500 block of 65th Ave. — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer made contact with the homeowner who was advised of disturbance and complied without further issue.
9100 block of Zachary Lane —There was a report of a theft. Officer responded and found equipment had been stolen from trailers parked in yard. No suspect information.
13200 block of 93rd Ave. — There was a report of a theft. Officer responded and found flag had been stolen from outside of church. No suspect information.
A 30-year-old female was cited for fourth degree DWI and careless driving at 80th Place and West Fish Lake Road.
A 27-year-old female was cited for fourth degree DWI, careless driving and lights required at Zachary Lane and 95th Ave.
Wednesday, Aug. 5
82nd Ave. & Kirkwood Lane — An officer on routine patrol made contact with two males in park after hours. One of the individuals was found to have three outstanding warrants and was arrested.
10400 block of 93rd Ave. — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found business had been entered and items tampered with but no apparent loss. No suspect information.
9800 block of Fernbrook Lane — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found windows had been shot out on school building. The incident is under further investigation.
A 31-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, driving after suspension, and warrant arrest on the 9500 block of Blackoaks Lane.
A 36-year-old female was cited for check forgery on the 16400 block of County Road 30.
An 18-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
Thursday, Aug. 6
7700 block of Main St. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found two males had caused a disturbance at the business in reference to complying with mask mandate. Gone on arrival.
83rd Way & Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with homeless family in which the parent stated they were in the process of receiving housing and did not need any further resources. No assistance needed.
11700 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with employee who stated a homeless person had been sleeping on the picnic table behind the store the last few days. It was found the individual was an employee at a nearby business who had been taking their breaks on the site. There were no issues.
A 19-year-old male was cited for possessing or selling a small amount of marijuana at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
A 29-year-old male was cited for assault on the 7200 block of Forestview Lane.
Friday, Aug. 7
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two male suspects had stolen liquor from the business. The incident is under further investigation.
9800 block of Hospital Drive — There was a report of harassment. Officer responded and found ex-boyfriend had shown up at workplace and harassed individual. Advice given regarding protection order.
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found customer causing a disturbance inside the business over a disagreement. The individual was issued a trespass notice and left the scene without further issue.
A 28-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection, driving after revocation, stalking, driving after revocation, operating an unregistered vehicle, and uninsured vehicle on the 12700 block of Bass Lake Road.
Saturday, Aug. 8
6300 block of Urbandale Lane — There was a report of a juvenile problem. Officer responded and found three juvenile males in community pool after hours. They were cooperative when asked to leave and parents were contacted.
17000 block of 79th Ave. — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated wallet had been stolen with subsequent fraudulent transactions occurring. The incident is under further investigation.
13100 block of Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found customer had been causing a disturbance and refused to leave. The adult female was subsequently issued a trespass notice and left the business without further incident.
A 26-year-old male was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 17 property damage traffic accidents and 4 property damage injury traffic accidents.
