The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Oct. 24 to 30, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Oct. 24
12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of two individuals shoplifting multiple bottles of alcohol at the above location. No identifiable suspects for this case at this time.
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a theft that had just occurred where two suspects had stolen some merchandise. Case is under investigation to identify the suspects.
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to a report of customer trouble in where two individuals were trying to purchase a prepaid gift card with a possible stolen credit card. Upon arrival, the suspects already fled.
A 33-year-old male was cited for drugs, violating a no contact order, and giving a peace officer a false name on the 11400 block of Fountains Drive.
A 25-year-old female was cited for giving a peace officer a false name and warrant arrest at I-694 and Hwy. 169.
Monday, Oct. 25
12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a theft involving two unknown suspects who had stolen some merchandise. Case is under investigation.
10800 block of Nathan Lane — There was a report of stolen credit cards from a vehicle that was parked on the street overnight. No suspect information.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
6700 block of Kimberly Lane — There was a report of a car being rummaged through and a garage door opener was stolen. No suspects.
12900 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of two individuals who had pulled up next to the reporting party and started recording and taking pictures of her. They left a short time later.
Highway 169 & Highway 610 — Officers assisted the Brooklyn Park Police Department to try and locate a suspect who fled from a vehicle crash.
A 38-year-old female was cited for driving after cancellation at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
A 29-year-old male was cited for assault on the 6700 block of Vicksburg Lane.
A 36-year-old male was cited for assault on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
An 18-year-old female was cited for theft on the 300 block of Second Ave. NW in Osseo.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
13500 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a disturbance where a customer was yelling at the employees and threw a pizza over the counter at them. She eventually left and could be trespassed if she came back.
12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of an individual stealing packages that were being unloaded from a truck to be delivered to a store. No suspect information.
12300 block of 90th Place — There was a report of two suspicious males seen on video surveillance cameras walking around in the yard and driveway of a residence. They were gone upon officer’s arrival.
A 21-year-old male was cited for assault on the 11900 block of 73rd Ave.
A 35-year-old male and 36-year-old female were cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Thursday, Oct. 28
7700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. —A customer at a local hotel reported items being stolen from his unlocked hotel room. Case is under investigation to try and identify suspects.
11900 block of 91st Ave. — There was a report of some electronic devices and credit cars were stolen from a vehicle overnight. No suspects.
18700 block of 70th Way — A female party was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia after officers got a call about two individuals slumped over in a vehicle in the parking lot.
Friday, Oct. 29
17600 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of a wallet stolen out of a vehicle while parked in the garage overnight. No leads at this time.
Magda Drive and 65th Ave. — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle driving through the neighborhood. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle when arrived on scene. Extra patrol was requested for the area.
11000 block of 86th Ave. — There was a report of two vehicles that had been dumping construction debris in the dumpster behind a building. Turns out, the vehicles were authorized to use the dumpsters.
A 29-year-old female was cited for giving a peace officer a false name and warrant arrest at Fountains Way and Hemlock Lane.
Saturday, Oct. 30
9700 block of 102nd Place — There was a report of a dog who had fallen into the homeowner’s window well. Officers were able to pull the dog out through the basement window.
Bass Lake Road — As officers attempted to pull over a vehicle that was crossing lane marker lines, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed and fled.
7200 block of Sunnyslope Drive — There was a noise complaint at the listed address where a neighbor’s truck was idling for a long period of time. Officers arrived and the vehicle was gone on arrival. Advised the caller to follow up with code enforcement.
A 45-year-old female was cited for assault on the 9000 block of Sycamore Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 28 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.
