The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Jan. 3 to 9, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Jan. 3
12100 block of 87th Ave. — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with occupant of vehicle parked in neighborhood who stated they were waiting for a friend. There were no issues.
12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found male suspect had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
8600 block of Pineview Lane — An officer responded to scene of accident. The 43-year-old female driver was found to be intoxicated and was subsequently arrested for third degree DWI.
A 40-year-old male was cited for assault and warrant arrest at Elm Creek Blvd. and Vinewood Lane.
A 56-year-old female was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding and theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 47-year-old female was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Monday, Jan. 4
14500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated account had been fraudulently opened using Social Security number. No suspect information.
17600 block of 63rd Place — There was a report of a suspicious person. Officer made contact with individual who stated juvenile had been approached by unknown male in vehicle when out walking. The child ran to a friend’s home and the party drove off.
10900 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found two vehicles parked outside of business had been damaged. No suspect information.
A 22-year-old male was cited for possessing small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 93rd Ave. and Rice Lake Road.
A 35-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection on the 6900 block of Larch Lane.
A 26-year-old female was cited for fifth degree drug possession at Interstate 94 and Weaver Lake Road.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
I-94 & Weaver Lake Road — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop. An occupant of the vehicle was found to be in possession of controlled substance and was subsequently arrested for fifth degree possession.
15300 block of 80th Place — There was a report of theft from vehicle. Officer responded and found catalytic converter had been stolen from vehicle parked in driveway of residence. No suspect information.
12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of vandalism. Officer on routine patrol observed graffiti on post near business. No suspect information.
A 41-year-old male was cited for violating a no contact order on the 8100 block of Evergreen Lane.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
8000 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of forgery. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent checks had been cashed from her bank account. The incident is under further investigation.
9500 block of Zachary Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found clothing items and cash had been stolen from unlocked vehicle parked near business. No suspect information.
13800 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of disorderly conduct. Officer responded and found two customers had been involved in a verbal altercation with staff. The situation was mediated and the parties left the scene without further incident. No charges pursued.
A 35-year-old male was cited for possessing/sale of a small amount of marijuana at Hemlock Lane and 73rd Ave.
Thursday, Jan. 7
7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with occupants of room where loud voices were heard. It was found to be a family with children and there were no issues.
11700 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with individual who stated child was outside of residence when unknown male driver stopped on street and attempted conversation, then appeared to start exiting the vehicle. The child ran inside and the man drove off.
11600 block of Lakeland Drive — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found several tools and electronics had been stolen from storage unit. The incident is under further investigation.
A 19-year-old female was cited for assault on the 12900 block of 63rd Ave.
A 22-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana at County Road 10 and Forestview Lane.
A 26-year-old male and 22-year-old female were cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana at County Road 10 and Forestview Lane.
A 30-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation on the 8600 block of Valley Forge Lane.
Friday, Jan. 8
12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found suspect had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
16500 block of County Road 30 — There was a report of a suspicious person. Officer responded and found adult male had been walking around parking lot of business attempting to hand out candy. Gone on arrival. Unable to locate.
10100 block of 93rd Ave . — There was a report of medical. Officer responded and found individual had fallen and had pain. Assisted on scene until ambulance arrived to transport victim to hospital for further care.
Saturday, Jan. 9
6300 block of Quinwood Lane — There was a report of theft from vehicle. Officer responded and found purse and gifts had been stolen from unlocked vehicle overnight. No suspect information.
8800 block of Kimberly Lane — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact with individual who stated there had been harassment by acquaintance. Advised both parties to cease contact and information was provided regarding restraining orders.
11500 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer made contact with staff who stated two customers had reacted negatively to reminders of mask mandate. When leaving the premise they made obscene gestures and appeared to video employees. Request for extra patrol.
A 33-year-old female was cited for giving a peace officer a false name on the 12900 block of Weaver Lake Road.
Other
During this time period there were 15 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.