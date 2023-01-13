Sunday, Dec. 25
- 7100 block of Brockton Lane — Officers were dispatched for report of a theft from a vehicle in an apartment complex parking garage. Suspect identified.
- 16900 block of 79th Ave. — Report of a loud music complaint at the listed address. Officers gave the individual a verbal warning to keep the noise down.
- 9700 block of 69th Ave. — Report of an attempted cut catalytic converter from a vehicle in a parking lot. Case is under investigation.
Monday, Dec. 26
- 12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to report of stolen fragrances from the listed business. Suspects fled the scene. Case is under investigation.
- 6600 block of Wedgewood Road — Report of two found kittens. A CSO took them to the animal containment facility.
- 96th Ave. and Dunkirk Lane — A female driver received a citation for driving after revocation.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
- 11800 block of Fountains Way — Report of possible identity theft at the listed location. No monetary loss.
- 7700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to report of a stolen generator from a work vehicle. Case is under investigation.
- 13700 block of Bass Lake Road — Report of a hit and run while parked in the homeowner’s drive way. No suspects.
- A 42-year-old female was cited for loud music or noise and obstructing the legal process on the 9200 block of Zanzibar.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
- 10500 block of Weston Way — Officers were dispatched to report of a stolen forklift from a job site. Case is under investigation.
Thursday, Dec. 29
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A male suspect was arrested for stealing and drug possession at the listed retail store.
- County Road 81 — Officers responded to a hit and run that had just occurred. No suspect information. Cleared.
- 11900 block of 73rd Ave. — Officers were dispatched to stolen cigarettes and money from a gas station. Case is under investigation.
- A 45-year-old female was cited for warrant arrest, theft, and drugs on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Friday, Dec. 30
- 16700 block of 94th Ave. — Report of a stolen smart phone from the listed business. No suspect information at this time.
- 6400 block of Eagle Lake Drive — Officers responded to a stolen package from a homeowner. No suspects.
- A 33-year-old female was cited for drugs, possession of hypodermic syringes/needles, no proof of insurance, driving after revocation, and operating an unregistered vehicle at 63rd Ave. and Hwy. 169.
Saturday, Dec. 31
- Quinwood Lane and 62nd Place — Report of a found dog. A CSO brought the dog to the animal containment facility.
- Arbor Lakes Parkway — Officers responded to a theft report of a vehicle license plate. Unable to contact owner.
Other
- During this time period there were 41 property damage traffic accidents.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.