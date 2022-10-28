Sunday, Oct. 9
- 1600 block of 92nd Ave. — Report of stolen items from an apartment complex garage stall. Case is under investigation.
- A 44-year-old female was cited for theft and possession of drugs on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Monday, Oct. 10
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — A 41-year-old female suspect was given a citation for theft at the listed business.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Officers were dispatched to a theft in progress at the listed business and the male suspect was trespassed.
- 13600 block of 80th Circle — A 45-year-old female suspect was issued a citation for shoplifting at the listed location.
- A 44-year-old male was cited for driving around a barricade on 101st Ave. and Troy Lane.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
- 11500 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to a theft in progress at a shoe store.
- 11000 block of County Road 81 — Report of damage to a mailbox at the listed company. There are no suspects.
- A 30-year-old male was cited for giving a peace officer a false name and driving after cancellation at Hemlock Lane and I-694.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
- Hospital Drive and Maple Grove Parkway — A 34-year-old female was arrested for fifth degree drug possession after a traffic stop.
- 12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a theft at the listed location. There are no suspects at this time.
- A 39-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation and giving a peace officer a false name at Hospital Drive and Maple Grove Parkway.
Thursday, Oct. 13
- Interstate 694 — A 30-year-old male was given a citation for drug possession after a traffic stop.
- 13500 block of 80th Circle — Report of a customer leaving without paying for her vehicle which was provided service on. Case is under investigation.
- 13300 block of 90th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint of possible shots fired or fireworks. Nothing observed upon arrival.
- A 40-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Friday, Oct. 14
- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — A 57-year-old male was arrested for fifth degree drug possession and driving after revocation after a traffic stop.
- 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to a theft report at the listed business. Case is under investigation.
- 8700 block of Norwood Lnane — Report of a vehicle which was saran wrapped and had ketchup sprayed on it. No suspects.
- A 34-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation and possessing ammo/firearm with previous felony conviction on the 13800 block of Weaver Lake Road.
- A 66-year-old male and a 47-year-old male were cited for assault on the 16700 block of 94th Ave.
- A 35-year-old female and a 31-year-old male were cited for theft on the 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 35-year-old female was cited for reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality on the 11700 block of Central Park Way.
Saturday, Oct. 15
- 9400 block of Garland Lane — Officers were dispatched to a burglary at the above business where money was taken from the till. No suspects.
- 11600 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to a burglary at a restaurant that occurred overnight and money was taken. Case is under investigation.
- 11700 block of Central Park Way — Report of a burglary where an individual entered a resident’s apartment and stole a wallet. There are no suspects.
- A 27-year-old male was cited for predatory offender knowingly fails to fulfill registration and vehicle signals maintenance on Hemlock Lane.
Other
- During this time period there were 33 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.
