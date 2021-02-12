The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Jan. 24 to 30. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Jan. 24
7200 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of a trespass. Officer responded and found adult female had returned to premise despite being asked to leave. Trespass Notice served at staff’s request and the individual left without further issue.
6300 block of Wedgewood Road — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with intoxicated female walking along roadway. The individual declined medical assistance and was provided a ride to her residence.
8300 block of Underwood Lane — There was a report of a suspicious person. Officer made contact with male occupant of vehicle who was geocaching. There were no problems.
A 33-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation, receiving stolen property, and possession of shoplifting gear on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 35-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation, giving a peace officer a false name, possession of not a small amount marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia at Bass Lake Road and Sycamore Lane.
A 30-year-old female was cited for possession of not a small amount of marijuana at Bass Lake Road and Sycamore Lane.
Monday, Jan. 25
14800 block of 75th Ave. — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with individual who reported fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in their name. No suspect information.
15800 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two adult males had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. Unable to locate the suspects.
6900 block of Everest Lane — There was a report of a trespass. Officer made contact with male who had complaint regarding individuals trespassing on his property. The parties involved were notified and agreed to snowshoe elsewhere.
A 53-year-old male was cited for harassment, warrant arrest, and violating an order for protection on the 10900 block of 106th Ave.
A 40-year-old male was cited for possession of not a small amount of marijuana, warrant arrest, driving after cancellation, and giving a peace officer a false name at Maple Grove Parkway and Grove Circle.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
9200 block of Queensland Lane — There was a report of theft of mail. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated four passports had been stolen from mailbox. No suspect information.
12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two adult females had stolen merchandise and left the scene. The incident is under further investigation.
11800 block of 95th Ave. — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact with adult male who stated ex had caused a disturbance at his place of employment. The parties were both advised regarding restraining orders.
Wednesday, Jan. 27
7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with owner who stated a shotgun and ammunition had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of business overnight. The incident is under further investigation.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle with expired tabs. Contact was made with the driver who was found to have an outstanding warrant and was subsequently arrested.
10000 block of 85th Ave. — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer found vehicle unoccupied but located two individuals in parking lot of business who were using the space to train a red tail hawk. There were no issues.
A 27-year-old female was cited for second degree assault on the 6700 block of Vicksburg Lane.
Thursday, Jan. 28
7100 block of Brockton Lane — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found tools had been stolen from job site. No suspect information.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found door handle had been broken at business overnight; no apparent entry was made. No suspect information.
13400 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of forgery. Officer responded and found counterfeit bill had been taken during transaction at business. No suspect information.
Friday, Jan. 29
9600 block of 63rd Ave. — An officer on routine patrol made contact with occupant passed out in vehicle parked and running outside of business. The 41-year-old male was found to be under the influence and in possession of narcotics for which he was subsequently arrested among other charges.
13600 block of 83rd Way — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer made contact with staff who stated a customer had caused a disturbance over a dispute. The male suspect left the scene and was not located.
13600 block of 80th Circle — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual experiencing possible seizure. Provided assistance until ambulance arrived to transport victim to hospital for further care.
Saturday, Jan. 30
11900 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer responded and found game in progress at residence. Advised of ordinance to which the occupants agreed to comply.
15100 block of Territorial Road — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found several appliances had been stolen from home. The incident is under further investigation.
11800 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found catalytic converter had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
A 56-year-old male was cited for predatory offender- fails to fulfill registration requirement at I-494 and Bass Lake Road.
A 25-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation, third degree DWI, and accessing wireless device on the 13300 block of Maple Knoll Way.
Other
During this time period there were seven property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
