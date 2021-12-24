The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Dec. 5 to 11. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Dec. 5
7700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of stolen cases of beer from a vehicle that was parked overnight in a hotel’s parking lot. No suspects.
10600 block of Brockton Lane — There was a report of stolen tires and rims off of a truck. There are no suspects at this time.
16600 block of 92nd Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a damage to property report of a damaged trunk. Nothing was missing from the vehicle.
A 33-year-old female was cited for driving after revocation at 96th Ave. and Dunkirk Lane.
A 31-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation and violating a no contact order at I-694 and Hwy. 169.
A 21-year-old female was cited for trepassing-returning to property within one year on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Monday, Dec. 6
11200 block of 93rd Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a gas theft at the listed location. Unable to get a plate match.
9800 block of 69th Ave. — There was a report of stolen items out of a vehicle parked in an underground parking garage of an apartment complex. Apartment management was notified.
10500 block of 99th Place — There was a report of a front door alarm going off with the front door wide open. Officers arrived and realized it could have been the wind that blew the door open.
A 39-year-old female was cited for failure to obey traffic control device at Elm Creek Blvd. and Weaver Lake Road.
Tuesday, Dec. 7
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of an attempted theft at the noted location where an individual was attempting to push out a cart full of unpaid merchandise. The suspect fled in a vehicle. No suspects at this time.
13300 block of Maple Knoll Way — There was a report of an unidentified female potentially casing an apartment complex unit. Management of the complex is aware of the incident.
Wednesday, Dec. 8
11400 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a vehicle being broken into and laptop stolen. There are no suspects.
11000 block of 93rd Ave. — There was a report of a theft from work vehicles overnight in the company parking lot. At this time, there is no suspect information.
10700 block of Quaker Lane — Officers received a call about a male suspect attempting to steal from the reporting party’s vehicle. The suspect drove off after confronted and no theft occurred. At this time, the identity of the suspect is unknown.
Thursday, Dec. 9
10200 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of a theft from a work truck overnight in which several items were stolen. No suspects at this time.
7000 block of Union Terrace Lane — There was a report of a hurt bald eagle at a residence. A community service officer transported to the Raptor Center in Falcon Heights to get evaluated.
16700 block of County Road 30 — An individual was charged with attempted theft a microwave at the location listed.
A 38-year-old female was cited for assault on the 6200 block of Meadowlark Lane.
Friday, Dec. 10
7100 block of Teakwood Circle — There was a report of suspicious vehicles sitting in the area around the gas station. All vehicles left prior to officers’ arrival.
17300 block of 92nd Ave. — There was a report of a suspicious email the caller received that may have been a scam.
A 19-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Saturday, Dec. 11
14200 block of 68th Place — Officers responded to a house fire. The fire was put out prior to police arrival and the Fire Department took over.
10700 block of 108th Av. — There was a report of a dog barking complaint at the listed location. A community service officer advised the homeowner of the city ordinance.
9100 block of Tewsbury Gate — There was a report of a Facebook Market place scam. There was no financial loss.
Other
During this time period there were 44 property damage traffic accidents and seven property damage injury traffic accidents.
