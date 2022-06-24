Sunday, May 29

- 9600 block of Alvarado Lane — An individual was scammed out of money from a fake puppy breeder website. Case is under investigation.

- 7800 block of Main Street — Report of vandalism in the restroom of a restaurant. All juveniles involved were issued trespass notices.

- A 34-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.

Monday, May 30

- 16500 block of 96th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a theft report of tools at the listed business. No suspects.

- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched for a theft of multiple clothing items. No suspects.

Tuesday, May 31

- 9600 block of Fernbrook Lane — Report of a catalytic converter theft in the parking lot of a school. No suspects.

- 11600 block of Fountains Drive — Officers arrested a suspect on a traffic stop for first degree drug sales and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

- 9800 block of Hospital Drive — Report of a theft of catalytic converters from a parking lot. Case is under investigation.

- A 56-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation on the 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd.

- A 24-year-old female was cited for driving after revocation at I-694 and Hwy. 169.

- A 30-year-old male was cited for drugs and firearm violation on the 11600 block of Fountains Drive.

- A 27-year-old female was cited for driving after cancellation on the 11600 block of Fountains Drive.

Wednesday, June 1

- Weaver Lake Road and 83rd Way — A driver was issued a citation for possession of marijuana.

- 6700 block of East Fish Lake Road — Report of a dumping complaint in an elementary school dumpster. Verbal warning given.

- 17600 block of 82nd Way — Report of a solicitor soliciting without a permit. Verbal warning given.

- A 39-year-old male was cited for receiving stolen property and warrant arrest on the 11500 block of Fountains Drive.

- A 23-year-old male was cited for drugs at Weaver Lake Road and 83rd Way.

- A 32-year-old female was cited for giving a peace officer a false name, fleeing a peace officer, and warrant arrest at Hemlock Lane and 73rd Ave.

- A 22-year-old male was cited for predatory offender fails to fulfill registration at Elm Creek Blvd. and Revere Lane.

- An 18-year-old female was cited for driving without a valid license at Elm Creek Blvd. and Revere Lane.

Thursday, June 2

- 7900 block of Main St. — Officers were dispatched for a report of theft of services. Case is being dealt with civilly.

- Vicksburg Lane and Elm Road — Two individuals were pulled over for illegal window tint. Upon search of the vehicle, narcotics were found. Charges pending.

- A 28-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation on the 11500 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway.

- A 62-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.

Friday, June 3

- 12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a stolen vehicle that was just taken in the parking of a local gym. Case is under investigation.

- 10900 block of 73rd Ave. — Report of a catalytic converter theft from a business owned vehicle. No suspects.

Saturday, June 4

- Interstate 694 and County Road 81 — A 21-year-old female drive was arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop.

- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to a theft report at a business. No suspects.

- 12800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a panhandler soliciting outside of a business. The male was given a verbal warning.

Other

- During this time period there were 15 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.

