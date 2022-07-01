Sunday, June 5

- Wedgewood Lane and Grove Drive — Report of two individuals standing at the intersection asking for money. They were advised of the city ordinance and left.

- 85th Ave. and Jefferson Hwy. — Two individuals were issued citations for possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop.

- 6800 block of Shadyview Lane — Report of graffiti spray painted on a homeowner’s fencing. No suspects.

Monday, June 6

- 6200 block of Zinnia Lane — Report of a found stray cat. A community service officer took the cat to PUPS.

- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — A simple robbery occurred in the parking lot of the listed address where the 28-year-old male suspect took the victim’s phone and took off running. Police caught the suspect, but the victim did not want to press charges.

- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 38-year-old male suspect was arrested for theft at the noted location for attempting to steal a cart full of electronics.

Tuesday, June 7

- 9100 block of Kirkwood Lane — Report of two stolen kid bikes from a homeowner’s front yard. No suspects.

- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to a business for a theft report of clothing items. There are no suspects.

- 17500 block of 63rd Place — Report of a stolen license plate from the front of a vehicle. There are no suspects.

- A 43-year-old male and a 40-year-old male were cited for receiving stolen property, dangerous weapon, drugs, firearm violation, and giving peace officer a false name at County Road. 81 and Maple Grove Parkway.

Wednesday, June 8

- Weaver Lake Road and Norwood Lane — A 30-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

- Hemlock Lane and 73rd Ave. — A 61-year-old male and a 56-year-old female were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop.

- 11500 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to the store listed above for a theft of four pairs of shoes. No suspect information at this time.

Thursday, June 9

- 9500 block of 103rd Ave. — Rreport of a group of juveniles having an unauthorized bonfire on park property. The Fire Department took over.

- 11200 block of 96th Ave. — Report of a delivery driver yelling at staff members and students. The driver was advised to leave the property.

- 6300 block of Vinewood Lane — Officers were dispatched for a report of a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel. No suspects.

- A 30-year-old male was cited for trespassing and stalking, on the 11200 block of Fountains Drive.

Friday, June 10

- 12700 block of Bass Lake Road — Report of a stolen catalytic converter from a parking lot. No suspect information.

- 9000 block of Garland Lane — Report of check forgery. Suspects are unknown.

Saturday, June 11

- 17300 block of 91st Ave. — Report of a loud noise complaint at this listed address. Officers advised the homeowner of the complaint and he turned the music down.

- 15300 block of Grove Circle — Report of a dog left in a vehicle. Contact with the owner was made and a verbal warning given.

- A 27-year-old male was cited for drugs, theft, receiving stolen property and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle on the 13900 block of Grove Drive.

- A 30-year-old male was cited for stalking and trespassing on the 11200 block of Fountains Drive.

Sunday, June 12

- Interstate 94 and Weaver Lake Road —A 21-year-old male driver was arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop.

- 9200 block of Zanzibar Lane — Report of a stolen bicycle from the garage of an apartment complex. Case is under investigation.

- A 48-year-old male was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.

Monday, June 13

- 10300 block of Quaker Lane — Report of a snapping turtle in a backyard. A community service officer came out and moved it in the pond behind the noted address.

- 10000 block of 108th Place — Report of a stolen package that contained silver coins. No suspects.

Tuesday, June 14

- 7700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched for a stolen vehicle report in the parking lot of a hotel. The vehicle was later recovered in a nearby city.

- 7400 block of Walmart Grove Lane — Report of a fraudulent check being cashed. Case is under investigation.

- 15300 block of 108th Place — Report of unauthorized juveniles swimming in a neighborhood pool after hours. The juveniles left after the police arrived.

- A 26-year-old female was cited for uninsured vehicle, operating a vehicle with expired registration and driving after revocation at 65th Ave. and Eagle Lake Drive.

- A 39-year-old female was cited for driving after cancellation on the 11300 block of 93rd Ave.

- A 50-year-old female was cited for possessing ammo/firearm with a previous felony conviction, driving after revocation, and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle at Bass Lake Road and I-494.

- A 29-year-old female was cited for theft, warrant arrest and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.

- A 35-year-old male was cited for assault and dangerous weapon on the 9300 block of Garland Lane.

- A 37-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.

Wednesday, June 15

- Elm Creek Blvd. and Jefferson Hwy. — A 35-year-old male driver was arrested during a traffic stop after a felony amount of marijuana was located in the vehicle.

- 128000 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — A male came into the Police Department to report he had been scammed out money after a fraudulent number called to say he was being hacked. Case is under investigation.

- 7900 block of Main St. — Received a call of two juveniles fishing in the pond behind Town Green. The officer advised both juveniles of the rules.

- A 37-year-old male was cited for trespassing on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.

Thursday, June 16

- 12600 block of Elm Creek Blvd . — Report of a dog inside of a vehicle. Upon arrival, the officer noticed the windows rolled and the vehicle was running. No action needed.

- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to the noted business for report of two suspects who stole clothing items and shoes.

- 15300 block of Grove Circle — Officers were dispatched to a theft at the noted location. Case is being investigated.

- A 28-year-old male was cited for toxic substances and careless driving at Weaver Lake Road and Main St.

Friday, June 17

- 13000 block of Bass Lake Road — A felony stop was conducted on a vehicle and the 29-year-old male driver was arrested for drug possession, receiving stolen property and driving after revocation.

- 13600 block of Grove Drive — Officers were dispatched to a burglary that occurred overnight at a nail salon where cash was stolen from a cupboard. Case is being investigated.

- A 37-year-old male was cited for trespassing on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.

Saturday, June 18

- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Two female suspects were arrested for theft and possession of shoplifting gear after stealing multiple types of clothing items from the business.

- Interstate 94 — A 50-year-old female driver was arrested for a warrant and providing a peace officer with a false name.

- 14800 block of 99th Ave. — Report of a stolen rental car. Car was recovered in a nearby city. Case is under investigation.

- During this time period there were 59 property damage traffic accidents and eight property damage injury traffic accidents.

