Sunday, July 3
- 11500 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway —Report of an electric bike that was stolen from an apartment complex garage. No suspects.
- 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers responded to the noted grocery store for a theft report. Case is pending.
Monday, July 4
- 14400 block of 64th Ave. — Report of a stolen vehicle from a driveway with the keys still in the car and vehicle unlocked. No suspects.
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Report of an iPhone that was stolen while shopping at the above address. No suspects.
- A 25-year-old male was cited for assault on the 100 block of West Eagle Lake Drive.
Tuesday, July 5
- 11600 block of Lakeland Drive — Report of a fraudulent check being cashed. No suspects.
- 11900 block of Central Parkway — Officers were dispatched to a stolen motorcycle that was stolen from a parking stall at an apartment complex. No suspects.
- 10200 block of 96th Place — Report of two stolen bikes from a house. No suspects.
Wednesday, July 6
- 7300 block of Kirkwood Court — Report of a theft of Botox injections at the noted location. Case is open/active.
- 12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of two females who had ordered food and drinks and left the restaurant without paying. No identifiable suspects.
- 11700 block of Central Parkway — Report of a stolen motorcycle from an apartment complex garage stall. Case is being investigated.
Thursday, July 7
- 16800 block of 91st Ave. — Report of a stolen package from an apartment building mail room. No suspects.
- Interstate 494 and Highway 55 — A male driver was cited for having a fraudulent driver’s license.
- 18000 block of 82nd Place — Officers were dispatched to a suspicious activity call where an unknown individual had been ringing the reporting party’s doorbell the past three nights. Extra patrol was requested.
- A 27-year-old male was cited for theft and obstructing the legal process on the 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 19-year-old male was cited for possessing/displaying a fictitious driver’s license/Minnesota ID at I-494 and Hwy. 55 in Plymouth.
Friday, July 8
- 12100 block of Robin Road — A community service officer was dispatched to a child who was knocked off his bike by a deer while on a bike trail.
- 8700 block of Rosewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to a neighbor dispute regarding fireworks being shot off. Officers advised all parties to stay separated for the night.
Saturday, July 9
- 9700 block of 69th Ave. — Report of an unknown suspect rummaging through vehicles in the parking lot. Nothing stolen and no suspects.
- 8000 block of Norwood Lane — Report of tools that were stolen out of a victim’s vehicle. There are no suspects.
- A 40-year-old male was cited for firearm violation, open bottle and drug possession on the 8000 block of Maple Lane.
- A 27-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation at Hwy. 610 and County Road 81.
Other
- During this time period there were 26 property damage traffic accidents and 5 property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.