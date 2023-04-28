Sunday, April 2
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A 24-year-old female was arrested for felony theft at the listed store.
- Maple Grove Parkway and Interstate 94 — A driver was issued a citation for driving after revocation after an accident.
- 11600 block of Fountains Dive — Officers were dispatched to an open door at a business. Nothing suspicious was located.
Monday, April 3
- 13800 block of Grove Drive — A 38-year-old female driver was arrested for warrants and drug possession after a traffic stop.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Report of a theft at the listed location. No suspects.
- 16300 block of County Road 30 — An officer was called out to a found wallet. The wallet was placed into safe keeping at the Police Department.
Tuesday, April 4
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane —A 55-year-old male shoplifter was given a citation and trespassed from the store for theft.
- 11800 block of 80th Ave. — Report of an individual sleeping in the stairwell on an apartment complex. The individual was gone upon officers arrival.
- 13100 block of Weaver Lake Road — A disgruntled customer was trespassed from the store for harassing employees over the phone.
- An 18-year-old male was cited for drugs and vehicle window tint too dark at County Road 81 and Hemlock Lane.
Wednesday, April 5
- 12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a stolen vehicle from a parking lot of a gym. Case is under investigation.
- 12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — A suspect was charged via formal complain for felony theft at the listed store.
- 10100 block of Yorktown Lane — Report of a suspicious package arriving at a residences house. Nothing suspicious was located.
- A 30-year-old female was cited for drugs on the 14000 block of Bass Lake Road.
Thursday, April 6
- 14000 block of Bass Lake Road —A female driver was arrested for drug possession after a traffic stop.
- 10600 block of 101st Place — A community service officer was dispatched to help free a rabbit that was stuck on a chain link fence. The rabbit ran off.
- 11900 block of 84th Ave. — Report of a victim’s identity being compromised and being used for unemployment benefits. No suspects.
Friday, April 7
- 10700 block of 93rd Ave. — Report of a hit and run where the suspect vehicle fled the scene. No suspects.
- 16100 block of 99th Place — Report of a possible harassment restraining order violation. Case is under investigation.
- 11400 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a theft at the listed store. The suspects were trespassed from the premises.
- A 60-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Saturday, April 8
- 15300 block of Grove Circle — A credit card was used fraudulently at the listed address after being stolen in a nearby city. No suspects.
- Nathan Lane and 104th Ave. —Report of a dumping complaint on park property. Issue was resolved by a community service officer.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 50-year-old male and a 45-year-old female were issued citations for trespassing.
Other
- During this time period there were 26 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.