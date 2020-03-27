The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of March 1 to 14, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, March 1
15500 block of 71st Place — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found window had been broken and backpack stolen from locked vehicle parked in driveway overnight. No suspect information.
6200 block of Eagle Lake Drive — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found window had been broken on vehicle and house siding damaged by BBs or pellets. No suspect information.
93rd Ave. & Fernbrook Lane — An officer on routine patrol responded to the scene of an accident. A 63-year-old male driver indicated signs of intoxication and was arrested for second degree DWI.
A 23-year-old female was cited for fraud on the 6600 block of Eagle Lake Drive.
Monday, March 2
Hwy. 169 & 63rd Ave. — There was a report of a vehicle theft. Officer made contact and found vehicle had stalled on roadway and was stolen by unknown suspect.
13600 bock of 67th Ave. — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact and found individual had been victim of identity theft. The incident is under further investigation.
7400 block of East Fish Lake Road — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found individual had caused a disturbance at business and left the scene. Advised if they returned to call police and trespass notice will be served.
A 23-year-old male was cited for warrant arrest, obstructing the legal process and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 16300 block of 96th Ave.
Tuesday, March 3
12300 block of 97th Ave. — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact and learned homeowner had heard a person walking on his roof. It was determined that a large raccoon spotted in the yard had most likely been the source of the noise.
6200 block of Monticello Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found window had been broken and nail gun stolen from vehicle parked in driveway overnight. No suspect information.
9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact and found individual had received harassing messages from individual. Advised regarding obtaining a restraining order.
Wednesday, March 4
9300 block of Deerwood Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found customer had caused a disturbance inside the business and left the scene. Advised to call if they returned to have them trespassed.
11900 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of gas no pay. Officer responded and found individual had pumped gas and left the scene without payment. The incident is under further investigation.
15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found a 49-year-old female had stolen merchandise. She was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
A 20-year-old male was cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 9800 block of Fernbrook Lane.
A 37-year-old male was cited for identity theft, aggravated forgery and giving a peace officer a false name on the 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 57-year-old female was cited for trespassing on the 8300 block of Rice Lake Road.
A 23-year-old male was cited for possessing or selling a small amount of marijuana at Elm Creek Blvd. and Jefferson Hwy.
Thursday, March 5
12900 block of Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact and found cell phone left unattended had been stolen. The incident is under further investigation.
13500 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found individual had caused a disturbance inside business due to dispute. The party was issued a trespass notice and left without further incident.
6200 block of Magda Drive — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact and found hat was stolen overnight from unlocked vehicle. No suspect information.
A 51-year-old male was cited for second degree DWI on the 13300 block of Bass Lake Road.
A 29-year-old female was cited for homicide- second degree murder on the 6200 block of Magda Drive.
Friday, March 6
6200 block of Larch Lane — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual having difficulty breathing. Ambulance arrived on scene to transport victim to hospital for further care.
8600 block of I-94 — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with individual suspected of looking into vehicles. The male party stated he was just walking around to stretch his legs. There were no problems.
16900 block of 79th Ave. — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with individual who stated they had been the victim of identity theft. Advised steps for protection.
A 45-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI and careless driving on the 13600 block of 97th Place N.
A 37-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI and careless driving at 89th Ave. and Yellowstone Lane.
Saturday, March 7
I-94 & Weaver Lake Road — An officer on routine patrol observed erratic driving behavior. Contact was made with the 42-year-old female driver who indicated signs of intoxication and was arrested for fourth degree DWI.
16700 block of County Road 30 — There was a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found purse was stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found suspect had stolen merchandise from store. The adult female was arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed.
Sunday, March 8
11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found wallet had been stolen from vehicle parked outside place of employment. The incident is under further investigation.
93rd Ave. & Upland Lane — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle commit traffic violation. Subsequent contact with the 40-year-old female driver indicated signs of impairment, and the suspect was arrested for misdemeanor DWI.
6300 block of Vinewood Lane — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer responded and found there were problems with loud occupants in room. The parties were advised of the complaint. No further assistance needed.
A 54-year-old male was cited for DWI, failure to drive in a single lane, semaphore violation and careless driving at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
An 18-year-old female was cited for second degree assault, terroristic threats and obstructing the legal process on the 6700 block of Vicksburg Lane.
A 26-year-old male was cited for disorderly conduct on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 31-year-old male was cited for giving a false name to a police officer on the 13600 block of Grove Drive.
A 28-year-old male was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Monday, March 9
9200 block of 92nd Circle — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with individual who had been knocking on doors in neighborhood. The adult male was found to be intoxicated and was safely transported to his residence nearby.
8000 block of Jefferson Hwy. — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found wall had been spray painted at business. The incident is under further investigation.
8500 block of Pineview Lane — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found window had been broken to gain access. Electronics and jewelry were stolen among other items. The incident is under further investigation.
A 24-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection and no contact order on the 8600 block of I-94.
A 30-year-old male was cited for DWI at Weaver Lake Road and Elm Creek Blvd.
A 24-year-old female was cited for possession of heroin, possession of amphetamine and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle on the 10000 block of County Road 81.
A 25-year-old male was cited for possessing or selling a small amount of marijuana on the 10000 block of County Road 81.
Tuesday, March 10
13500 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent charges had occurred on account. No suspect information.
9800 block of Revere Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact and found drone had been observed flying around grounds during school hours. Unable to locate. Advised to call if recurring.
6800 block of Magda Drive — There was a report of a vehicle fire. Officer responded and found both occupants out and vehicle engulfed. One of the parties was transported to hospital for further care. Fire arrived to extinguish the flames.
A 54-year-old male was cited for second degree murder on the 8600 block of Quarles Road.
Wednesday, March 11
6900 block of Dallas Lane — There was a report of car prowlers. Officer located the suspects nearby in a stolen vehicle who were arrested for tampering with motor vehicle and possessing stolen property.
13800 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with driver of vehicle parked near gas pump for extended period. The adult female stated she was tired and had fallen asleep. There were no problems.
12400 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact and found cell phone and tools were stolen overnight from vehicle parked in driveway. No suspect information.
Thursday, March 12
8100 block of Walnut Grove Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact and learned resident heard noises coming from garage. The area was checked and nothing found. No further assistance needed.
11200 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer made contact and found several tools had been stolen from business. The incident is under further investigation.
13800 block of 78th Ave. — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found landlord initiated a complaint with tenant which had escalated. No criminal charges. Advised the resident to call if further issues.
Friday, March 13
9300 block of Deerwood Lane — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found two adult males causing a disturbance inside the business had left the scene. Unable to locate.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and located the suspects in a vehicle nearby. The 57-year-old male and 22-year-old female were arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
6400 block of Lancaster Lane — There was a report of a 911 hangup. Officer responded and found young child had accidentally called. There were no issues.
A 37-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Saturday, March 14
6300 block of Vinewood Lane — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer responded and found individual sleeping in running car parked outside of business. The adult female was okay and no assistance needed.
11400 block of 70th Place — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found mailbox had been hit overnight. No suspect information.
12000 block of 62nd Ave. — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found adult female had fallen and was injured. Ambulance arrived to transport victim to hospital for further care.
Other
During this time period there were 39 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.
