Sunday, Jan. 30

- 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd — A 33-year-old female was cited for theft of services and trespassed after refusing to pay the bill at the listed establishment.

- 15300 block of Grove Circle — Officers were dispatched to a theft in progress at the noted location where a baby monitor was stolen. No suspects.

- 12600 block of 82nd Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a parking lot where a vehicle had been smashed and a gym bag was stolen. There are currently no suspects.

- A 30-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation, warrant arrest, driver fails to stop for traffic collision, and fleeing a peace officer at Dunkirk Lane and County Road 30.

- A 32-year-old female was cited for theft and giving a peace officer a false name and a 33-year-old female was cited for theft and possession of shoplifting gear on the 11500 block of Fountains Drive. A 32-year-old female was cited for theft also.

Monday, Jan. 31

- 16400 block of County Road 30 — There was a report of a theft that had occurred at the above location. There are no suspects.

- 11100 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of two suspicious looking individuals walking near a warehouse under construction. Officers arrived and could not locate the individuals in question.

- 16300 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a stolen backpack. As of now, there are no suspects.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

- 8800 block of Holly Lane — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area driving around very slowly. Officers contacted the driver and turns out the individual was being taught driving lessons.

- Fernbrook Lane and Territorial Road — A 35-year-old male driver was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia after officers conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle.

- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers responded to the location listed above for a stolen pair of jeans.

- A 40-year-old male was cited for reckless driving at 73rd Ave. and Trenton Lane.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

- 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a theft of a bottle of alcohol at the above establishment. The store did not want to pursue charges.

- 7700 block of Main St. — There was a report of an online restaurant account being hacked and used to purchase food. Case is being looked into.

Thursday, Feb. 3

- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 26-year-old female was cited for theft and trespass notice served.

- 13600 block of 80th Circle — Officers were dispatched to an unwanted individual at an establishment. Officers arrived and the individual left without incident.

- Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway — Report of a traffic altercation which occurred on the freeway. For informational purposes only.

- A 24-year-old male was cited for threats of violence at Dunkirk Lane and 89th Ave.

Friday, Feb. 4

- 12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — An individual had his wallet stolen from a locker at the gym. Case is currently being investigated.

- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to the listed establishment for a theft. Case is under investigation.

Saturday, Feb. 5

- Interstate 94 — Two individuals were arrested for drug possession after officers located two individuals passed out inside of a vehicle with drug paraphernalia in plain sight.

- 9100 block of Zanzibar Lane — Officers responded to an animal welfare check at the noted location where two dogs were left in a car. Officers felt inside the car and it still felt warm. No further action taken.

- A 42-year-old female was cited for giving a false name to a peace officer and warrant arrest at 8655 Interstate 94.

Other

- During this time period there were 21 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.

