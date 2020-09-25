The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Sept. 6 to 12, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Sept. 6
9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with adult female who stated she was walking along the street when two males got out of a vehicle and chased her on foot. She was able to hide and did not suffer any harm. Unknown suspect information.
14000 block of 64th Place — There was a report of a theft of a vehicle. Officer responded and found unlocked vehicle parked in driveway with keys inside was stolen while owner was cleaning garage. No suspect information.
7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found adult male had been causing a disturbance inside business. Gone on arrival. Advised if he returned, a trespass notice could be served.
A 50-year-old female was cited for third degree DWI, careless driving, open bottle, following vehicle too closely and failure to drive in a single lane at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
A 29-year-old male was cited for receiving stolen property at I-694 and County Road 81.
A 56-year-old male was cited for fourth degree DWI, uninsured vehicle, careless driving, driving without a valid license, obstructing the legal process and speeding at 80th Avenue and Wedgewood Lane.
Monday, Sept. 7
13000 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a gas no pay. Officer responded and found suspect had pumped gas and driven off without paying. Unknown suspect information.
13500 block of 83rd Way — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found group of teens were upset that business was closed and proceeded to cause a disruption. They had left the scene and no further assistance was needed.
9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found unconscious male due to probable overdose occupying vehicle parked outside of business. Ambulance arrived to transport victim to hospital for further care.
A 26-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana and warrant arrest on the 9800 block of Hospital Drive.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
9600 block of 63rd Ave. — An officer on routine patrol observed suspicious activity outside of business. Contact was made with the 23-year-old female who was found to be in possession of narcotics and was arrested for fifth degree possession.
12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — An officer on routine patrol made contact with adult male driver who was found to have an outstanding warrant for which he was arrested.
6200 block of Empire Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found backpack containing laptop had been stolen from vehicle parked in driveway. The incident is under further investigation.
A 28-year-old female and a 34-year-old male were cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. The male was also cited for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.
A 30-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety on the 13700 block of 83rd Way.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
12900 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found male guest had become upset due to mask mandate and damaged the front desk shield. He and his companion were asked to leave the premise and did so without further issue.
17500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a neighbor dispute. Officer made contact with individual who stated neighbor had become upset and threatening when asked to move a vehicle that was blocking their driveway. The party had then left the scene. Advised to limit contact and call if further issues.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found the 34-year-old male and 29-year-old female suspects had stolen merchandise. They were both arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
A 31-year-old female was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with expired registration, driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety, fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana, and driver must carry proof of insurance on the 12300 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Thursday, Sept. 10
9600 block of 102nd Place — There was a report of an animal complaint. Officer responded and found injured blue heron in backyard of residence. The bird was safely captured and brought to the Wildlife Rehab Center for care.
Hwy. 169 & Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a traffic complaint. Officer made contact with adult male who stated driving altercation had occurred. The situation was mediated with both parties; no charges stemming from the incident.
13100 block of Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found window had been broken on business along with pry marks in attempt at entry. No apparent loss of merchandise. The incident is under further investigation.
Friday, Sept. 11
13700 block of Grove Drive — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop for equipment violation. The 22-year-old male driver was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for third degree DWI.
6300 block of Quinwood Lane — There was a report of a theft. Officer made contact and found bicycle had been stolen from underground garage. The incident is under further investigation.
6400 block of Vagabond Lnane — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with adult female who stated she had received a scam phone call attempting to obtain money. No loss to victim. Reported to other agency.
A 44-year-old female was cited for assault on the 6700 block of Garland Lane.
Saturday, Sept. 12
8600 block of Pineview Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found intoxicated male passed outside at business. Family member was notified to transport the party and his inebriated companion safely home.
8100 block of Arrowwood Lane — There was a report of a loud party. Officer made contact with homeowner about noise complaint who agreed to comply with the ordinance. No further issues.
7000 block of Union Terrace — There were reports of shots heard was determined to be fireworks complaint following officers’ response to the scene. Four young adults stated they had been shooting off fireworks. No charges filed, and they were released without incident.
A 24-year-old male was cited for assault and violating an order for protection on the 10300 block of 101st Place.
Other
During this time period there were 17 property damage traffic accidents and two property damage injury traffic accidents.
