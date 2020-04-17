The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of March 29 to April 4, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, March 29
8300 block of Goldenrod Lane — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found adult male and female had been involved in verbal argument. No apparent physical altercation. No charges pursued. They agreed to separate for the night.
7500 block of Vinewood Court — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact at residence to check welfare of individual per request of family. The adult female was advised of concerns. There were no issues. No further assistance needed.
8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two males had stolen merchandise from store and fled the scene. Unable to locate the suspects.
Monday, March 30
12000 block of 97th Ave. — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found adult female had fallen. Provided assistance until paramedics arrived on scene to offer further care.
9000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found electrical post had been damaged in the park. No suspect information.
9700 block of 89th Ave. — There was a report of vehicle theft. Officer responded and found vehicle parked outside business had been stolen. No suspect information.
Tuesday, March 31
17400 block of Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of theft from vehicle. Officer made contact and found two vehicles had been broken into overnight. Cash and miscellaneous property had been stolen. No suspect information.
12300 block of 70th Ave. — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual had fallen. Paramedics arrived to transport the victim to hospital for further care.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found four females had caused a disturbance inside the business. The individuals chose to leave the scene without further incident. No charges pursued.
Wednesday, April 1
15200 block of 82nd Ave. — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact and found individual had unsolicited food delivered to their residence with subsequent harassing text messages via social media. No suspect information.
6300 block of Troy Lane — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact and found victim had discovered several accounts opened fraudulently in their name. No suspect information.
12900 block of 87th Ave. — There was a report of theft by swindle. Officer made contact and learned individual had been swindled into transferring funds to suspect. The incident is under further investigation.
Thursday, April 2
17200 block of 74th Ave. — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found verbal dispute had occurred between couple. Advised to separate for the evening; no further assistance needed.
11200 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of fraud. Officer responded and found suspect had fraudulently returned items to business for cash refund. The incident is under further investigation.
9100 block of Kirkwood Lane — There was a report of disorderly conduct. Officer responded and found adult male and female had been involved in a verbal altercation. No assault had occurred and no charges were pursued
Friday, April 3
6200 block of Larch Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact and learned several mailboxes were left open throughout the neighborhood. Unknown if any theft occurred.
9200 block of Garland Lane — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer made contact with individual who had loaned cell phone to family member. Upon requesting it be returned, was informed it had broken and was thrown away. Advised this would be a civil matter.
13500 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer made contact and found employee and customer had been involved in a verbal altercation. The situation was mediated and there were no further problems.
Saturday, April 4
16900 block of 90th Court — There was a report of a domestic. Officer made contact and found couple had been involved in a verbal dispute. Nothing physical had occurred. They agreed to separate for the evening.
9400 block of Magnolia Way — There was a report of a neighbor dispute. Officer responded and found individual had complaint of neighbor stealing decorative rocks from yard of residence. Advised parties to avoid contact and discussed mediation option.
6900 block of Berkshire Lane — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer made contact and found individual objected to neighbor’s frequent use of loud equipment. Advised regarding ordinance limitations and to call if outside those parameters.
Other
During this time period there were 10 property damage traffic accidents and one property damage injury traffic accident.
