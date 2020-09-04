The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Aug. 16 to 22, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Aug. 16
I-94 & Maple Grove Parkway — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop on vehicle with expired plate. Contact with the two male occupants revealed presence of narcotics for which they were arrested.
13700 block of 83rd Way — There was a report of harassment. Officer responded and found two individuals had been involved in an incident at drive-through of business. One of the parties had left the scene and no further assistance was needed.
8400 block of Jefferson Hwy. — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found grill and patio set were stolen from business. The incident is under further investigation.
A 41-year-old male was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 30-year-old male was cited for fifth degree selling marijuana, fifth degree manufacturing marijuana, and driving after revocation at Bass Lake Road and I-494.
Monday, Aug. 17
17100 block of 76th Ave. — There was a report of vandalism. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated residence had been egged. The juvenile suspects were trespassed from the property, and the incident is under further investigation for possible charges.
8900 block of Annapolis Lane — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer made contact with individual who stated contractor had charged for work that was not completed. Advised regarding the civil matter.
Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of three individuals fishing on Arbor Lake. Contact was made with the juvenile males who were advised of city ordinance prohibiting fishing. They left the scene without issue.
A 42-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation, open bottle and careless driving at Elm Creek Blvd. and Hemlock Lane.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
I-494 & East Fish Lake Road — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop for unsafe driving behavior. The 41-year-old male driver indicated signs of impairment and was arrested for misdemeanor DUI.
9600 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found window smashed on business and laptop computer stolen. The incident is under further investigation.
17700 block of 76th Ave. — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found residence and car had been egged, toilet papered and splashed with mustard along with graffiti on driveway. Extra patrol requested.
A 40-year-old male was cited for assault on the 14700 block of 80th Ave.
A 20-year-old male was cited for assault on the 16800 block of 91st Ave.
Wednesday, Aug. 19
12100 block of 70th Ave. — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple had been involved in a verbal altercation. They agreed to separate and no charges were pursued.
17500 block of 75th Ave. — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer responded to residence where car alarm had been going off repeatedly. The homeowner stated they had been asleep and were unaware but would take care of it. Nothing further.
9400 block of Deerwood Lane — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found business had been entered overnight by forcing door and safe containing money stolen. No suspect information.
A 43-year-old male was cited for harassment, obscenity and disorderly conduct on the 8500 block of Forestview Lane.
A 21-year-old female and a 21-year-old male were cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Thursday, Aug. 20
11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found a car parked near business had been damaged overnight. No suspect information.
13900 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found business had been broken into by forced entry and bicycle stolen. The incident is under further investigation.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — An officer on routine patrol found vehicle parked outside of business was a stolen. Contact was made with the 22-year-old female driver who was arrested for receiving stolen property and multiple drug charges. A 37-year-old male was also cited for possession of marijuana in motor vehicle.
A 36-year-old male was cited for violating a restraining order on the 11900 block of 91st Ave.
A 21-year-old male was cited for predatory offender-knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement on the 12600 block of 74th Ave.
Friday, Aug. 21
11600 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer made contact with adult female who stated driver of vehicle had shouted profanities at her. Unable to locate the suspect.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of a theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated their wallet had been stolen while shopping in business with subsequent fraudulent transactions occurring. No suspect information.
9300 block of Garland Lane — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact with individual who stated an acquaintance had been harassing via phone calls and social media. Advised regarding blocking measures and restraining order.
A 32-year-old male was cited for failing to stop for a stop sign, driving without headlights, driving after cancellation, and giving false name to a police officer at I-694 and Hwy. 169.
A 21-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 44-year-old female was cited for fifth degree assault on the 9700 block of Nathan Lane.
A 49-year-old female was cited for fourth degree DWI, prohibited lights, and rear lights required at Hemlock Lane and Elm Creek Blvd.
Saturday, Aug. 22
Elm Creek Blvd. & Vinewood Lane —An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle commit traffic violation. Contact with the 29-year-old male driver revealed signs of intoxication and the suspect was arrested for third degree DWI.
18100 block of 73rd Place — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found wallet had been stolen overnight from unlocked vehicle parked in driveway. No suspect information.
12600 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found adult male had been causing disturbances inside the business. The individual was issued a trespass notice preventing him from returning for one year.
A 22-year-old male was cited for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, fifth degree possession of prescription drugs, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, failure to drive in a single lane, driving after revocation, open bottle, and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 11800 block of Fountains Way.
Other
During this time period there were 20 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
