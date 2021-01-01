The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Dec. 6 to 12, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Dec. 6
6700 block of Everest Lane — There was a report of suspicious vehicle. Officer made contact with the driver who was observed going to mailboxes in neighborhood. The individual was found to be a newspaper delivery person. There were no issues.
12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated keys and wallet were stolen out of bag while shopping inside of business. No suspect information.
10400 block of Yorktown Lane — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found townhome had been egged. No suspect information.
Monday, Dec. 7
6400 block of Sycamore Lane — There was a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found tools had been stolen from vehicle parked in lot. No suspect information.
10400 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of forgery. Officer made contact and found company check had been forged. The incident is under further investigation.
7000 block of Magda Drive —There was a report of a trespass. Officer made contact with staff who requested individual be trespassed from the site due to prior illegal activity. The adult male was served a trespass notice and left without incident.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
I-694 & I-494 — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle with equipment violation. Contact was made with the adult male driver who was found to be intoxicated. He was arrested for third degree DWI.
16600 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a 911 hangup. Officer responded and found slightly intoxicated adult male had accidentally dialed number. No assistance needed.
6800 block of Cottonwood Lane — There was a report of a theft. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated Christmas lights had been stolen from a display in the yard of his residence. No suspect information.
A 37-year-old male was cited for careless driving, window tint too dark and third degree DWI at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
18800 block of 65th Pl – report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with individual who noted vehicle driving slowly through neighborhood for an extended period of time. It was found that a delivery driver was dropping off packages; there were no issues.
16900 block of 66th Ave – report of identity theft. Officer made contact with individual who stated an unemployment claim had been fraudulently filed in their name. No suspect information.
7300 block of Kirkwood Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer made contact with occupant of vehicle parked outside of business. The individual stated he had provided his family member a ride to work and was taking a nap.
Thursday, Dec. 10
I-694 & Hemlock Lane — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop on vehicle for equipment violation. An adult male occupant was found to have an outstanding warrant for which he was arrested.
9400 block of Wellington Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with two occupants of vehicle on park property. They were watching videos. There were no issues.
12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of vandalism. Officer made contact and found vending machine and nearby business had graffiti. No suspect information.
A 28-year-old female was cited for second degree DWI, open bottle, and possession of drug paraphernalia at I-694 and I-494.
A 24-year-old male was cited for simple robbery on the 13600 block of 80th Circle.
A 29-year-old male was cited for warrant arrest, fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana, and assault on the 6200 block of Quinwood Lane.
Friday, Dec. 11
7800 block of Ithaca Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found tools had been stolen from unlocked vehicle parked in driveway. The incident is under further investigation.
7500 block of Maplewood Drive — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer made contact with the occupant and found it was a delivery driver dropping off packages in the neighborhood.
6200 block of Magda Drive — There was a report of a motor vehicle theft. Officer responded and found vehicle was stolen from parking stall. It was later recovered in another jurisdiction. No suspect information.
A 24-year-old male was cited for tampering with a motor vehicle on the 8100 block of Ithaca Lane.
A 23-year-old male was cited for drug possession, DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and careless driving at County Road 81 93rd Ave.
Saturday, Dec. 12
9800 block of 98th Ave. — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer made contact with individual regarding children’s welfare in a custody agreement. Advised all was fine. There were no issues.
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of disorderly conduct. Officer made contact with staff who requested customer refusing compliance with mask mandate leave the business. The individual agreed to leave without further incident.
6200 block of Zinnia Lane — There was a report of a theft. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated a large amount of cash had been stolen from safe. No suspect information.
A 37-year-old female was cited for driving without a valid license on the 12100 block of Main St.
A 40-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation at Grove Drive and Elm Creek Blvd.
A 40-year-old female was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at Grove Drive and Elm Creek Blvd.
A 30-year-old female was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at Grove Drive and Elm Creek Blvd.
Other
During this time period there were 8 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
