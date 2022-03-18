Sunday, Feb. 27

- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a theft where three individuals took multiple items and fled in a vehicle. No suspects at this time.

- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 28-year-old male suspect was issued a citation for shoplifting and ultimately trespassed from the business.

- Balsam Lane and 84th Ave. — Officers were running radar when they noted a vehicle speeding. Officers tried pulling the vehicle over, but it fled. No suspects.

Monday, Feb. 28

- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of two female suspects who had stolen multiple clothing items and left the store with the unpaid merchandise. No identifiable suspects.

- 8200 block of Kirkwood Lane — Report of an individual who was scammed out of $48,000 by a website. No suspect was able to be identified.

Tuesday, March 1

- Maple Grove Parkway — Officers were dispatched to a male standing in the median at the top of the exit ramp holding up a cardboard sign, in violation of Maple Grove city ordinance. The male was given a verbal warning.

- 93rd Ave. and Rosewood Lane — Aafter conducting a traffic stop, officers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The driver was ultimately given a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

- 13300 block of Grove Drive — An individual was issued a trespass notice after an altercation ensued between him and the restaurant worker.

- A 23-year-old female was cited for driving after suspension at Grove Drive and 83rd Way.

Wednesday, March 2

- 17100 block of 63rd Place — Report of a suspicious vehicle pulling into the driveway and two males attempting to open the door. They then left afterwards. The suspects or vehicle was not located.

- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Officers were dispatched to the noted location for theft from a cash register. A suspect was unable to be identified.

- A 29-year-old male was cited for giving a peace officer a false name at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.

Thursday, March 3

- 11900 block of 73rd Ave. — Report of a no-pay at a gas station for fuel. The identity of the suspect is unknown.

- 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — Police took a report of a dishonest transaction that took place over Facebook Marketplace. This report is for informational purposes only.

- 13300 block of Maple Knoll Way — Report of a unit in an apartment complex having an odor of marijuana. Officers could not determine what apartment number the odor was coming from. Report forwarded to the crime-free rental housing officer.

- A 38-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle at Bass Lake Road and Sunnyslope Drive.

Friday, March 4

- 8400 block of Jonquil Lane — Report of a neighbor throwing garbage over the fence. No proof of violation at this time.

- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Officers responded to the listed establishment for report of two stolen bottled of alcohol. Case is under investigation.

- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to a store where the suspect allegedly used fake $100 bills to pay for merchandise. Case is being looked into further.

- A 21-year-old female was cited for drugs, window tint too dark, drug paraphernalia, and carrying a pistol without a permit at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.

Saturday, March 5

- 8600 block of Pineview Lane — A 29-year-old female was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction of the legal process after officers were dispatched to a restaurant of an intoxicated female who refused to leave.

- 14100 block of Territorial Road — Report of an abandoned dog. It was later determined that it was most likely a deer.

- 14700 block of 80th Ave. — Report of a burglary in progress at the listed address. The suspects fled in a vehicle when the homeowners came home. Case is being investigated.

Other

- During this time period there were 23 property damage traffic accidents and two property damage injury traffic accidents.

