Sunday, Feb. 27
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a theft where three individuals took multiple items and fled in a vehicle. No suspects at this time.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 28-year-old male suspect was issued a citation for shoplifting and ultimately trespassed from the business.
- Balsam Lane and 84th Ave. — Officers were running radar when they noted a vehicle speeding. Officers tried pulling the vehicle over, but it fled. No suspects.
Monday, Feb. 28
- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of two female suspects who had stolen multiple clothing items and left the store with the unpaid merchandise. No identifiable suspects.
- 8200 block of Kirkwood Lane — Report of an individual who was scammed out of $48,000 by a website. No suspect was able to be identified.
Tuesday, March 1
- Maple Grove Parkway — Officers were dispatched to a male standing in the median at the top of the exit ramp holding up a cardboard sign, in violation of Maple Grove city ordinance. The male was given a verbal warning.
- 93rd Ave. and Rosewood Lane — Aafter conducting a traffic stop, officers smelled the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The driver was ultimately given a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.
- 13300 block of Grove Drive — An individual was issued a trespass notice after an altercation ensued between him and the restaurant worker.
- A 23-year-old female was cited for driving after suspension at Grove Drive and 83rd Way.
Wednesday, March 2
- 17100 block of 63rd Place — Report of a suspicious vehicle pulling into the driveway and two males attempting to open the door. They then left afterwards. The suspects or vehicle was not located.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Officers were dispatched to the noted location for theft from a cash register. A suspect was unable to be identified.
- A 29-year-old male was cited for giving a peace officer a false name at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
Thursday, March 3
- 11900 block of 73rd Ave. — Report of a no-pay at a gas station for fuel. The identity of the suspect is unknown.
- 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — Police took a report of a dishonest transaction that took place over Facebook Marketplace. This report is for informational purposes only.
- 13300 block of Maple Knoll Way — Report of a unit in an apartment complex having an odor of marijuana. Officers could not determine what apartment number the odor was coming from. Report forwarded to the crime-free rental housing officer.
- A 38-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation and uninsured vehicle at Bass Lake Road and Sunnyslope Drive.
Friday, March 4
- 8400 block of Jonquil Lane — Report of a neighbor throwing garbage over the fence. No proof of violation at this time.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Officers responded to the listed establishment for report of two stolen bottled of alcohol. Case is under investigation.
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to a store where the suspect allegedly used fake $100 bills to pay for merchandise. Case is being looked into further.
- A 21-year-old female was cited for drugs, window tint too dark, drug paraphernalia, and carrying a pistol without a permit at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
Saturday, March 5
- 8600 block of Pineview Lane — A 29-year-old female was arrested for disorderly conduct and obstruction of the legal process after officers were dispatched to a restaurant of an intoxicated female who refused to leave.
- 14100 block of Territorial Road — Report of an abandoned dog. It was later determined that it was most likely a deer.
- 14700 block of 80th Ave. — Report of a burglary in progress at the listed address. The suspects fled in a vehicle when the homeowners came home. Case is being investigated.
Other
- During this time period there were 23 property damage traffic accidents and two property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.