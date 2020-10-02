The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Sept. 13 to 19, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Sept. 13
Elm Creek Blvd. & Main St. — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle commit traffic violations. Contact was made with the 23-year-old female driver who indicated signs of intoxication and was arrested for third degree DWI.
8000 block of Ithaca Lane — There was a report of property damage. Officer responded and found window on vehicle was broken, no apparent theft of property. No suspect information.
12500 block of 84th Place — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer made contact with homeowner who had observed male urinate in yard of residence;. Unable to locate.
A 36-year-old male was cited for DWI at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
A 23-year-old male was cited for assault and threats of violence on the 9200 block of Chesshire Lane.
Monday, Sept. 14
15900 block of 72nd Place — There was a report of a juvenile problem. Officer made contact with individual who had observed youngster toilet papering neighbor’s residence. Juvenile agreed to clean up the mess. Homeowner did not wish to pursue charges.
16300 block of County Road 30 — There was a report of welfare check. Officer responded and found individual inside vehicle parked at business who appeared disoriented. A family member arrived to provide safe transportation home.
18100 block of 77th Ave. — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with individual who had received email involving money scam. No financial loss; advised.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
13900 block of 102nd Place — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found license plate had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of residence. No suspect information.
Hemlock Lane & 62nd Place — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop for violation. Contact with the 53-year-old female driver revealed signs of intoxication. The suspect was arrested for gross misdemeanor DWI.
9500 block of Orleans Lane — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with individual who had concerns regarding neighbor’s wellbeing. No problems were found.
A 21-year-old male was cited for assault on the 8500 block of Valley Forge Lane.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
9100 block of Ranier Lane — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated political sign had been taken from yard of residence. No suspect information.
10400 block of 97th Place — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found a large amount of cash had been stolen from a safe inside the residence. The incident is under further investigation.
9900 block of Maple Grove Parkway — There was a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found license plate had been stolen from vehicle. No suspect information.
Thursday, Sept. 17
12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact with driver of vehicle who stated they had been involved in a traffic altercation where threats had occurred. The other party had left the scene. No charges pursued.
18000 block of 90th Place — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact with resident who stated political sign had been stolen from front yard. No suspect information.
11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found money clip had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No known suspect.
A 48-year-old male was cited for fourth degree DWI at Elm Creek Blvd. and Vinewood Lane.
Friday, Sept. 18
9600 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found there had been noise complaints involving guests of the hotel. Contact was made with the parties involved who apologized and stated there would be no further issues.
11000 block of 98th Ave. — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found vehicle containing personal property had been stolen from garage. The vehicle was later recovered in another jurisdiction. The incident is under further investigation.
16000 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found adult female had stolen merchandise and was arrested for misdemeanor theft.
A 26-year-old female was cited for fourth degree DWI, careless driving, and failure to drive in single lane at 89th Ave. and Cottonwood Lane.
A 25-year-old female was cited for giving a peace officer a false name and DWI.
Saturday, Sept. 19
17700 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of property damage. Officer responded and found vehicle parked in driveway had been egged and windows broken. No suspect information.
11900 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of motor vehicle theft. Officer responded and found vehicle left running and unattended outside of business was stolen along with money and personal property. No suspect information.
7800 block of Kingsview Lane — There was a report of a neighbor dispute. Officer made contact with the homeowners involved. The situation was mediated with both parties agreeing to a compromise.
Other
During this time period there were 22 property damage traffic accidents and 5 property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.