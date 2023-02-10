Sunday, Jan. 22
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Two juveniles were given citations for shoplifting at the listed business.
- 12800 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — Officers assisted Minneapolis with a mutual aid call involving a stolen vehicle.
- 12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a hit and run in a parking lot. No suspects.
- A 35-year-old female was cited for disorderly conduct on the 9800 block of Fernbrook Lane.
Monday, Jan. 23
-11900 block of Central Park Way — A 30-year-old male was arrested for drug possession after a suspicious vehicle stop by police.
- Interstate 94 — A 19-year-old female driver was arrested for fifth degree drug possession after a vehicle violation and driving after suspension.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Report of a theft that occurred at the listed business. Suspect identified.
- A 24-year-old male was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
- 11100 block of 86th Ave. — Report of two license plates stolen off a vehicle parked in the parking lot of a business. No suspect information.
- 8000 block of Cottonwood Lane — Officers were dispatched to an online scam report where the victim lost money. No suspects.
- A 63-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety at 85th Avenue and Jefferson Highway.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Report of two thefts occurring with the use of fraudulent checks at the listed retail store. Case is under investigation.
- 13800 block of Grove Drive — Report of a possible theft of credit card information at the listed gas station.
Thursday, Jan. 26
- 6700 block of Evenstad Drive — A 29-year-old male driver was arrested for DWI for huffing compressed air.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Report of stolen gift cards from a vehicle parked in the parking lot. No leads.
- 18000 block of 90th Place — Report of stolen license plates. No suspects.
Friday, Jan. 27
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 27-year-old female and a 29-year-old male were given citations for shoplifting items at the listed business.
- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a clothing store for a theft that had occurred. Suspect gone on arrival.
- 13700 block of 89th Ave. — Report of a suspicious vehicle following the reporting party home. Officers located the vehicle and no crime occurred.
Saturday, Jan. 28
- 6800 block of Magda Drive — Officers were dispatched to a shattered vehicle window where it appeared someone had gone through the vehicle. No theft occurred. No suspects.
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A 24-year-old female was arrested for theft and trespassed from the listed retail business.
- Maple Grove Parkway — A 38-year-old female driver was cited for driving on a suspended license.
Other
- During this time period there were 35 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents
