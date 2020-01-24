The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Jan. 5 to 11, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Jan. 5
I-94 & Weaver Lake Road — An officer on routine patrol made contact with driver for equipment violation. The adult male was arrested for an outstanding warrant and no Minnesota Driver’s License.
12700 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer responded and found construction equipment operating near residential area. Advised of ordinance due to the early hour. The individual agreed to leave and return later to complete the work.
9300 block of Garland Lane — There was a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact and learned license plate had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of building. No suspect information.
A 55-year-old female was cited for DWI, careless driving and DWI refusal on the 12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 44-year-old female was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Monday, Jan. 6
9700 block of 69th Ave. — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact with individual who had received obscene messages from unknown party. Advised regarding steps to take.
9800 block of Hospital Drive — There was a report of threats. Officer made contact and found individual had made threatening remarks towards staff. The party was informed that this behavior could result in criminal charges. None pursued from this incident.
12700 block of Bass Lake Road — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found window smashed and bag containing headphones had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
A 36-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of methamphetamine at Hwy. 169 and I-694.
Tuesday, Jan. 7
9300 block of Revere Lane — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found unknown individual had entered occupied residence. The suspect left the scene with no apparent loss. The incident is under further investigation.
18700 block of 97th Place — There was a report of mail theft. Officer responded and found package had been stolen from front porch of residence. No suspect information.
6200 block of Larch Lane — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual having difficulty breathing. Administered aid until paramedics arrived to transport the victim to hospital for further care.
Wednesday, Jan. 8
9900 block of Troy Lane — There was a report of mail theft. Officer made contact and found packages and pieces of mail had been stolen from mailbox. No suspect information.
6800 block of Timber Crest Drive — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found individual walking outside residence with a flashlight. It was found they were an employee from a roofing company checking for damage. There were no issues.
13300 block of Bass Lake Road — There was a report of disorderly conduct. Officer responded and found two former employees had caused a disturbance inside the business which included physical interaction. The incident is under further investigation.
A 25-year-old male was cited for giving a peace officer a false name and warrant arrest at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
A 39-year-old male was cite for DWI, careless driving and failure to drive in single lane at Main St. and Hemlock Lane.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Vinewood Lane & Elm Creek Blvd. — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle driving erratically. Contact was made with the 25-year-old female driver who was subsequently arrested for second degree DWI.
7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found iPad had been stolen from room. The incident is under further investigation.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two juveniles had stolen merchandise. They were both cited and released from the scene.
Friday, Jan. 10
11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found two individuals had purchased food at restaurant and left without paying the bill. The incident is under further investigation.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found adult male inside restaurant that had closed. The individual was asked to leave the scene and left without incident.
11700 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found vehicle had been hit with BB’s or pellets causing damage to vehicle. No suspect information.
A 23-year-old male was cited for DWI, careless driving and driving without headlights at Wedgewood Lane and Vinewood Lane.
An 18-year-old male was cited for fleeing a police officer and possessing/receiving stolen property on the 13900 block of Grove Drive.
A 31-year-old male was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Saturday, Jan. 11
12300 block of 90th Place — There was a report of forgery. Officer made contact and learned that victim’s checks had been stolen with subsequent forgery occurring. The incident is under further investigation.
6300 block of Vinewood Lane — There was a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found catalytic converter had been cut from vehicle parked outside place of employment. No suspect information.
11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded and found two drivers had been involved in a verbal dispute in parking lot of business. No criminal charges were pursued.
A 65-year-old male was cited for motor vehicle accident with property damage, DWI and careless driving on the 19500 block of Lancaster Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 24 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
