Sunday, Jan. 23 -
- 13900 block of Maple Knoll Way — Report of a burglary of a business in where there was damage to the interior doors of the building. No suspects.
- 10000 block of County Road 81 — Report of an suspect entering a vehicle and stealing a couple pair of sunglasses. There is no suspect description.
- 11000 block of Fountains Drive — Officers responded to a vehicle that was stolen from a parking lot. Case is being investigated.
Monday, Jan. 24
- 11300 block of Fountains Dr N- report of forged checks used at a business. Case is being investigated.
- 7000 block of Balsam Lane — Report of a theft by swindle. There are no suspects and no traceable property.
- A 28-year-old female cited for second degree assault on the 6700 block of Vicksburg Lane
- A 27-year-old male cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane
Tuesday, Jan. 25
- 13600 block of 80th Circle — Officers responded to a store where two suspects stole multiple items of clothing. Case is being investigated.
- 18500 block of 98th Ave. — Officers responded to a report of a dog standing outside on a balcony for a long period of time.
- A 50-year-old male cited for second degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving after cancellation at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
Wednesday, Jan. 26
- 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers responded to a theft report where the suspects stole a couple electronic items. Case is being looked into.
- 6300 block of Quinwood Lane — Report of a suspect who broke into an apartment complex’s maintenance shed. No suspect information.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a theft of shoes at the listed business. There are no suspects.
Thursday, Jan. 27
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to the listed location for an individual stealing money from a cash register. There are currently no suspects.
- 15300 block of Grove Circle— Report of an individual stealing game cards at the noted location. Case is under investigation.
- A 39-year-old male was cited for interfering with peace officer, obscured plate, driving without a valid license, uninsured vehicle, careless driving, and third degree DWI at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
Friday, Jan. 28
- 6200 block of Quinwood Lane — An officer responded to a found kitten at the noted location. The kitten was transported to PUPS.
- 6200 block of Norwood Lane — Report of suspicious activity where a male had come to the reporting party’s house and tried to open the door. Contact was made with the male party to not come back to the residence.
- 9200 block of Garland Lane — Officers were dispatched to an apartment complex due to a motor vehicle being stolen from a parking garage. No suspects.
- A 26-year-old male was cited for drug possession and carrying/possessing pistol with out a permit at Hwy. 169 and 63rd Ave.
Saturday, Jan. 29
- 18000 block of 80th Ave. — Report of possible car prowlers in the area. The prowlers left and were not located.
- 11000 block of 81st Place — Report of a stolen package from a door step. There is no suspect information at this time.
-16400 block of County Road 30 — A male suspect received a citation for possession of marijuana.
Other
- During this time period there were 40 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
