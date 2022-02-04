Sunday, Jan. 16
- 8500 block of Xenium Lane — Report of an injured deer at the noted location. Upon arrival, officers located the deer but it ran off. Advised the caller to call back if the deer comes back.
- 9800 block of Hospital Drive — Report of miscellaneous documents taken from an unoccupied vehicle. There are no suspects.
- 9900 block of Central Park Way — Report of a possibly intoxicated male in the park. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate any male matching the description.
Monday, Jan. 17
- 10000 block of 73rd Ave. — Report of a catalytic converter theft in progress. Officers were unable to track down the suspects and no theft had occurred.
- 6400 block of Sycamore Lane — Report of a burglary at an apartment complex where two individuals broke into one of the secured side doors. There are no suspects at this time.
- 12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a stolen wallet from a purse from a business. No suspect information.
- 24-year-old female cited for warrant arrest and giving peace officer false name on 13900 block of 83rd Way
Tuesday, Jan. 18
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane – Report of a stolen license plate from a vehicle parked in the parking lot. No suspects.
- 15300 block of Grove Circle — An employee at the listed location was arrested for theft.
- 11200 block of 93rd Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a robbery at a gas station where the suspect took cash from the counter and engaged in a physical altercation with staff. Case is under investigation.
Wednesday, Jan. 19
- 12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a theft report in where two individuals stole a large amount of merchandise. Case is being investigated.
- 10800 block of Sundance Blvd. — Report of identity theft in where the suspect used the reporting party’s identity to open a phone line. No suspects.
- 17500 block of 91st Ave. — Report of mail theft where multiple letters were stolen from a mail box. No suspect information.
Thursday, Jan. 20
- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a store for report of fake $100 bills being used the previous day. There are no suspects at this time.
- 7900 block of Wedgewood Lane — Report of stolen merchandise from a store. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the suspects.
- 12000 block of 87th Place — Report of a city ordinance violation where the homeowner was in possession of too many animals. Case is under investigation.
Friday, Jan. 21
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — Officers responded to a theft report where a sheet metal brake was stolen from the bed of a pickup truck. There are no suspects.
- 6600 block of Wedgewood Road — Report of an unwanted terminated employee at the location listed. This report is for information purposes only.
- 8500 block of Upland Lane — Officers responded to an open-door call at the homeowner’s request. Officers cleared the residence finding nobody inside and nothing suspicious.
Saturday, Jan. 22
- Jonquil Lane and 87th Ave . — Officers were dispatched to an animal complaint regarding dogs off leash. Upon arrival, the dogs were not located.
- 8300 block of Xene Lane — Report of a residential burglary in where two vehicles had been gone through overnight while being parked in the garage. There are no suspects.
- A 33-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation at I-694 and Hemlock Lane.
Other
- During this time period there were 22 property damage traffic accidents and six property damage injury traffic accidents.
