The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of May 2 to 8, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, May 2
89th Place & Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of suspicious vehicle driving through the neighborhood and shouting profanities at the reporting party. No suspects at this time.
10000 block of Brockton Lane — There was a reported noise disturbance at campground along with violating rules regarding drinking alcoholic beverages outside. Police made contact with the loud group who agreed to go inside and sleep.
93rd Place & Garland Lane — An officer stopped a vehicle and arrested the 19-year-old male driver for fifth degree drug possession after locating marijuana and THC cartridges in the vehicle.
A 29-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection on the 6800 block of Vicksburg Lane.
Monday, May 3
9000 block of Jewel Lane — There was a report of a television being stolen inside of a residence. Homeowner went downstairs at 8 a.m. and realized front door was open along with garage door. Other than the television, nothing else was reported stolen. Case is being investigated.
12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of counterfeit currency attempted to be cashed at one of the Shoppes at Arbor Lakes. The three individuals involved drove off and no other theft occurred. There are currently no suspects at this time.
9700 block of 107th Ave. — There was a report of a suspicious female walking up to houses and taking notes. Turned out to be a realtor who was asking nearby houseowners if they were interested in selling their house.
A 27-year-old male was cited for second degree DWI and careless driving at County Road 81 and Elm Creek Blvd.
A 29-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection on the 6800 block of Vicksburg Lane.
Tuesday, May 4
Dunkirk Lane & Holly Lane — There was a call of a reported grass fire. When officers arrived, they confirmed there was indeed a fire and updated the fire department. Officers assisted in evacuating residents from nearby houses and learned the fire was most likely caused by a cigar being thrown into the marsh.
96th Place and Xenium Lane — There was a report of trash being dumped for the past few months at the end of the cul de sac by an anonymous party. Providing extra patrol in the area at this time to monitor the situation.
I-694 & Hemlock Lane — Officers were initially dispatched to a reported slumper in a vehicle. When arrived on scene they suspected the driver was under the influence. The 43-year-old female driver was later arrested and charged with third degree DWI and careless driving.
Wednesday, May 5
9300 block on Inland Lane — There was a report of a loud music complaint from reporting party. Police contacted this individual and advised to keep the music down. No further action taken.
11840 block of Fountains Way — The department responded to a call for a no pay at a restaurant. The customer had left the premises without paying for the food. The officer contacted the party who was involved in the no pay situation and they later agreed to pay for the food. No charges were made.
16700 block of 94th Ave. — There was a report of party being locked out of vehicle in parking lot. Officer was able to use a slim bow, wedge and pump to unlock the driver’s side of the vehicle.
A 26-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana and carrying/possessing a pistol without a permit at Hwy. 169 and 63rd Ave.
Thursday, May 6
7900 Main St. — There was a report of a dog off leash at the noted location. Officer found no violations as the owner and dog were following city ordinances.
7200 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of an argument occurring between a staff member and guest of the hotel. After back and forth confrontation, the guest was formally trespassed. End of civil matter.
6800 block of Wedgewood Court — There was a report of someone running on the top of the roof of the building. After police arrived on scene, they were unable to locate anyone on or near the roof access. Call was cleared.
A 30-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation on the 13500 block of Grove Drive.
Friday, May 7
16500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a dog inside of a vehicle with the windows cracked. At the time of the call, the temperature outside was quite mild and upon arrival the officer was unable to locate a vehicle matching that description. No further action taken.
12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of stolen merchandise from a store. Currently, there are two unknown suspects and this case is currently undergoing investigation.
9200 block of Upland Lane — There was a reported parking complaint in neighborhood where car had been parked in the same location on the street for consecutive days. Officers went to check on the vehicle and noted that they had a parking permit and did not commit any violations.
Saturday, May 8
Dunkirk Lane & Lawndale Lane — At 7 a.m., officers responded to an accident of a vehicle crashing into a tree. The male driver was transported to the hospital while the other three passengers (one female and two children) had succumbed to their injuries. This case is under investigation.
11800 Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a male suspect driving erratically in the parking lot. The male kept driving in circles and parking in various parking stalls. The 29-year-old male driver was ultimately placed under arrest for probable DWI.
9000 block of Peony Lane — There was a report of stolen vehicle and purse while homeowners were sleeping. There are unknown suspects at this time and the case is still being investigated.
A 36-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property, and fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana on the 11500 block of Fountains Drive.
A 37-year-old female was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana and warrant arrest on the 11500 block of Fountains Drive.
A 45-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana on the 11500 block of Fountains Drive.
Other
During this time period there were 15 property damage traffic accidents and one property damage injury traffic accidents.
