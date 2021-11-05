The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Oct. 17 to 23, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Oct. 17
13600 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of two unknown suspects shoplifting at the noted location. There are no leads.
8500 block of Walnut Grove Lane — There was a report of someone opening the homeowner’s garage and going through their vehicle’s during the night.
12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Two unidentified females ran out of the store with some unpaid merchandise. No suspects at this time.
A 26-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Monday, Oct. 18
16900 block of 90th Court — A homeowner’s garage was broken into and a wallet was taken from a vehicle inside. Case is under investigation.
12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a theft of miscellaneous construction tools while renovating a store. No suspects.
9900 block of 101st Ave. — There was a report of scam calls and harassing messages.
A 36-year-old male was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
17500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a residential burglary at the noted address. No suspect information.
15700 block of Tarleton Crest — There was a report of stolen package from a porch. The reporting party is currently talking to the delivery service about the incident.
16600 block of 92nd Ave. — There was a report of possible harassment of an anonymous person who kept putting garbage outside of the reporting party’s door. Officers advised them to speak to management.
A 34-year-old male and a 31-year-old male were cited for theft and possession of burglary/theft tools on the 9700 block of Kirkwood Lane.
A 23-year-old male was cited for assault and drug possession on the 9600 block of 63rd Avenue.
A 36-year-old female was cited for theft by swindle on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 28-year-old male was cited for drug possession, possession of ammo/firearm and driving after revocation at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
Wednesday, Oct. 20
12300 block of Lakeview Drive — There was a report of possible gunshots across the lake overnight. Report unfounded.
8200 block of Yellowstone Lane — There was a report of a dog continuously barking at a residence. When officers arrived, the noise was unfounded.
Maple Grove Parkway and Highway 610 — There was a report of an individual walking in between cars and yelling at drivers. Officers arrived and located the male in question and observed him not doing anything disruptive.
Thursday, Oct. 21
8000 block of Norwood Lane — Officers were dispatched to a dog on the roof at the noted location. When officers arrived, the dog was no longer on the roof.
10100 block of Yorktown Lane — There was a report of vehicles being broken into and stolen from a driveway. No suspects.
A 32-year-old male was cited for giving peace officer a false name, and possession of hypodermic needles on the 9500 block of Rosewood Lane.
Friday, Oct. 22
7500 block of Fish Lake Road — There was a report of a catalytic converter theft at the noted location. No information on possible suspects.
8300 block of Norwood Lane — There was a report of a scam by a hacked email account. No suspects.
13300 block of Bass Lake Road — A recovered stolen vehicle out of a different city was reported. Case is under investigation for charging.
A 31-year-old male was cited for displaying altered insurance card, uninsured vehicle, and 21-day temporary vehicle permit violation at Weaver Lake Road and 83rd Way.
A 39-year-old male was cited for assault on the 6900 block of Polaris Lane.
Saturday, Oct. 23
8600 block of Pineview Lane — The department was dispatched to a customer problem where someone may have jumped onto the windshield of another customer’s car. The people involved had left prior to police arriving on scene.
16500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a possible theft that had taken place at the above location. Officers arrived and were unable to locate the suspected party. The store will be following back with any leads.
A 24-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation on the 8600 block of Rice Lake Road.
Other
During this time period there were 23 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
