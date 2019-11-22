The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Nov. 3 to 9, 2019. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Nov. 3
6500 block of Olive Lane — There was a report of an intoxicated female knocking on homeowner’s front door and then left in vehicle. Officer located the 21-year-old female driver nearby who was arrested for third degree DWI.
11600 block of 92nd Place — There was a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found miscellaneous items had been stolen from unlocked vehicle parked overnight in driveway. No suspect information.
12600 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found adult female had been causing a disturbance in the business. She was advised to leave and left without further incident.
Monday, Nov. 4
12700 block of 95th Ave. — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found smashed pumpkins in the street and a mailbox knocked over. No suspect information.
9000 block of Archer Court — There was a report of mail theft. Officer made contact and found mail had been stolen from mailbox and recovered in another jurisdiction. The incident is under further investigation.
11200 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer responded and found sleeping child had been left unattended inside vehicle parked outside business. The mother returned to the scene and was advised regarding dangers.
A 37-year-old female was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 10500 block of 105th Ave.
A 35-year-old male was cited for violation of an order for protection on the 13800 block of 85th Ave.
A 19-year-old female was cited for under age liquor possession and open bottle at County Road 10 and Northwest Blvd. in Plymouth.
A 41-year-old female was cited for DWI, DUI, careless driving and driving after revocation on the 9700 block of 63rd Ave.
A 30-year-old female and a 34-year-old male were cited for third degree selling heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia at I-94 and 105th Ave.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
14500 block of 99th Ave. — There was a report of threats. Officer made contact and found property damage had occurred on vehicle and threats made. The incident is under further investigation.
18300 block of Gladstone Blvd. — There was a report of mail theft. Officer made contact and found homeowner’s mail had been stolen. No suspect information.
8400 block of Shadyview Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found unknown party walking around neighbor’s home. It was determined the individual was at the residence to perform a service at the homeowner’s request.
A 33-year-old male was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 6300 block of Quinwood Lane.
A 20-year-old female was cited for liquor purchase/sell/barter/furnish under age of 21 on the 13700 block of 83rd Way.
A 48-year-old male was cited for liquor purchase/sell/barter/furnish under age of 21 on the 12800 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of a car prowler. Officer responded and the 24-year-old male suspect was located nearby. He was arrested for tamper with motor vehicle.
11800 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of loud music. Officer responded and found individual parked outside of business with music playing. No noise violation noted but party notified of complaint.
8800 block of Ives Court — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer responded and found dispute between homeowner and workers regarding tree branches that had been cut. Advised to contact company to settle.
A 25-year-old male was cited for DUI, hit and run traffic accident, and first degree damage to property on the 8100 block of Kimberly Lane.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Bass Lake Road & Lawndale Lane — There was a report of an accident. Officer responded and found intoxicated female had crashed into trees in yard of residence. The 37-year-old suspect was arrested for third degree DWI.
6800 block of Shadyview Court — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found residence had been egged. No suspect information.
11400 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two adult females had stolen merchandise and left the scene in a vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
Friday, Nov. 8
7400 block of Shadyview Lane — There was a report of fraud. Officer responded and found individual had discovered fraudulent transactions on bank account. No suspect information.
9000 block of Archer Court — There was a report of vandalism. Officer contacted the homeowner who stated a lawn ornament had been broken overnight. No suspect information.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found a 21-year-old male had stolen items and left the store. The suspect was located nearby and was arrested for felony theft and trespassed from the business.
A 57-year-old male was cited for DWI, DUI and careless driving at 87th Place and 87th Way
Saturday, Nov. 9
7700 block of Kingsview Lane — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found adult male had fallen. Aided until paramedics arrived to transport the victim to the hospital for further care.
13900 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found two females had been causing a disturbance outside the business. Unable to locate the suspects.
8900 block of Kirkwood Circle — There was a report of property damage. Officer responded and found tires had been slashed on vehicle parked outside of residence. No suspect information.
A 42-year-old male was cited for DWI, DUI, and careless driving at Xenium Lane and Yucca Lane.
A 37-year-old male was cited for interfering with a 911 call, assault and disorderly conduct on the 12900 block of 63rd Ave.
A 33-year-old female was cited for possessing or selling a small amount of marijuana and driving after revocation at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
Other
During this time period there were 18 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
