The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Feb. 7 to 13, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Feb. 7
11700 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a loud party. Officer made contact with the homeowner who was advised of the complaint and stated they would comply with the request to quiet down.
11700 block of 88th Ave. — There was a report of harassment. Officer made contact with individual who stated they had received several harassing phone calls. The party indicated numbers had been blocked. No further issues.
9300 block of Inland Lane — There was a report of theft of mail. Officer responded and found delivered package had been stolen from front step of residence. The incident is under further investigation.
Monday, Feb. 8
7200 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of disturbance. Officer responded and found two intoxicated individuals had been involved in a dispute. The parties separated for the evening, and there were no charges stemming from the incident.
10500 block of Monticello Lane — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated unemployment claim had been made in their name. No suspect information.
13600 block of 80th Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found female suspect had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
A 28-year-old female, a 25-year-old female, and a 30-year-old female were cited for assault on the 11700 block of Fountains Way.
An 18-year-old male was cited for fleeing a peace officer, receiving stolen property, and failure to obey traffic control device at Elm Creek Blvd. and 83rd Way.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
13800 block of Grove Drive — An officer on routine patrol made contact with a 27-year-old male driver of vehicle who was found to be in possession of narcotics and was subsequently arrested for an outstanding warrant and fifth degree possession.
6500 block of Olive Lane — There was a report of a vehicle theft. Officer responded and found utility trailer containing tools had been stolen. No suspect information.
6400 block of Wedgwood Road — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with victim who stated window on vehicle had been smashed and wallet stolen; subsequent attempts at fraudulent transactions occurred. The incident is under further investigation.
Wednesday, Feb. 10
13600 block of 80th Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found male suspect had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. No further suspect information.
17200 block of 91st Ave. — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer responded to disturbance outside of residence in neighborhood. Contact was made with the individual who stated there were no problems and no assistance was needed.
12600 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with occupant of vehicle parked outside of business. The party had consumed alcohol but was not impaired. No further assistance was needed.
A 26-year-old male was cited for predatory offender- knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
Thursday, Feb. 11
10600 block of 89th Ave. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found two catalytic converters had been stolen and one attempted from vehicles parked outside of business. No suspect information.
17300 block of 74th Ave. — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated their identity had been used to fraudulently apply for unemployment benefits. No suspect information.
16400 block of County Road 30 — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found customer had left the scene following a dispute and assault of staff. The incident is under further investigation.
A 70-year-old male was cited for prostitution and engaging in electronic communication describing sexual conduct on the 6800 block of Magda Drive.
Friday, Feb. 12
15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found three female suspects had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
7000 block of Quantico Lane — There was a report of suspicious vehicle. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated unknown vehicle was parked in neighborhood. It was found the driver had carpooled with friends and there were no problems.
12500 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — An officer on routine patrol made contact with adult female driver who was found to have three outstanding warrants for which she was subsequently arrested.
A 30-year-old female was cited for operating a vehicle with expired registration, and second degree DWI at I-394 and Louisiana Ave. in Golden Valley.
A 31-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI on the 13400 block of Grove Drive.
A 35-year-old male was cited for vehicle registration required, failure to signal lane change, and driving after cancellation at Dunkirk Lane and County Road 30.
Saturday, Feb. 13
9600 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found window was smashed and wallet stolen with subsequent fraudulent charges occurring. The incident is under further investigation.
11900 block of Main St. — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found a group of individuals had been involved in a dispute with staff about the mask mandate. The situation was mediated and the party left without further issue.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and two adult suspects were subsequently arrested for misdemeanor theft and issued a trespass notice.
A 35-year-old male was cited for receiving stolen property and driving after cancellation on the 9600 block of Grove Drive.
Other
During this time period there were 37 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.