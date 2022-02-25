Sunday, Feb. 6

- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to a theft that just occurred at the listed business. Case is under investigation.

- 10900 block of 73rd Ave. — Report of a stolen catalytic converter from a work vehicle in the parking lot of a business. No identifiable suspects.

- 9800 block of Hospital Drive — Officer responded to the address above for an individual who refused to leave the premises. The female left the property after officers arrived.

- A 50-year-old male was cited for driving without a valid license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

- A 41-year-old male was cited for failure to obey traffic control device and traffic collision at Weaver Lake Road and Zachary Lane.

Monday, Feb. 7

- Maple Grove Parkway and County Road 81 — After a traffic stop, a driver received a citation for possession of marijuana.

- 12900 block of 63rd Ave. — Report of a theft from auto at the noted location. There are no suspects at this time.

- 9100 block of Upland Lane — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male with a ski mark who pulled up into the reporting party’s driveway. He drove off soon after.

- A 26-year-old male was cited for operating a vehicle with expired registration, possessing/selling a small amount of marijuana, and driving after revocation at Maple Grove Parkway and County Road 81.

Theft 2/8

- 16400 block of County Road 30 — Report of stolen license plates from a vehicle parked in the parking lot of the employee’s place of work. No suspects.

- 15100 block of Shadow Creek Road — Report of an off-leash dog complaint at the listed address. The owner received a verbal warning.

- A 27-year-old female was cited for giving a peace officer a false name on the 7200 block of Forestview Lane.

- A 40-year-old female was cited for driving after cancellation at Elm Creek Blvd. and Vinewood Lane.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

- 9500 block of Alvarado Lane — Officers were dispatched to a theft report of amazon packages from a front porch. No identifiable suspects.

- 11700 block of Central Park Way — Report of a residential burglary at the listed location. Case is currently being investigated.

- A 45-year-old male was cited for mail theft, drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving after revocation on the 8500 block of Zanzibar Lane.

Thursday, Feb. 10

- 10200 block of Yorktown Lane — Reeport of unemployment fraud. Currently no suspect information.

- 11800 block of Fountains Way — Officers were dispatched to the noted location for a report of a fraudulent check attempting to be cashed. Case is currently under investigation.

- 9400 block of Deerwood Lane — Report of a suspicious vehicle stopping at mail boxes. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the vehicle.

Friday, Feb. 11

- 6300 block of Quinwood Lane — Report of a stolen package from an apartment complex. There is no suspect information at this time.

- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a license plate then had been stolen from a parking lot of a business. Case is under investigation.

- A 25-year-old male was cited for firearm violation and drug possession on the 9800 block of Hospital Drive.

- A 21-year-old male was cited for carrying a pistol without a permit, firearms serial number changed, driving without a valid license, window tint too dark, and drug possession at I-694 and Boone Ave. in Brooklyn Park.

Saturday, Feb. 12

- 9800 block of Hospital Drive — Report of an unwanted party at the hospital. Party was verbally trespassed and left without incident.

- Fernbrook Lane — Report of someone burning something in the park. Upon arrival, officers noticed three juveniles circled around a small fire. A warning was given.

- 58-year-old male was cited for firearm violation at Hwy. 610 and Elm Creek Blvd.

Other

- During this time period there were 39 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments