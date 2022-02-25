Sunday, Feb. 6
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Officers were dispatched to a theft that just occurred at the listed business. Case is under investigation.
- 10900 block of 73rd Ave. — Report of a stolen catalytic converter from a work vehicle in the parking lot of a business. No identifiable suspects.
- 9800 block of Hospital Drive — Officer responded to the address above for an individual who refused to leave the premises. The female left the property after officers arrived.
- A 50-year-old male was cited for driving without a valid license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- A 41-year-old male was cited for failure to obey traffic control device and traffic collision at Weaver Lake Road and Zachary Lane.
Monday, Feb. 7
- Maple Grove Parkway and County Road 81 — After a traffic stop, a driver received a citation for possession of marijuana.
- 12900 block of 63rd Ave. — Report of a theft from auto at the noted location. There are no suspects at this time.
- 9100 block of Upland Lane — Officers responded to a report of a suspicious male with a ski mark who pulled up into the reporting party’s driveway. He drove off soon after.
- A 26-year-old male was cited for operating a vehicle with expired registration, possessing/selling a small amount of marijuana, and driving after revocation at Maple Grove Parkway and County Road 81.
Theft 2/8
- 16400 block of County Road 30 — Report of stolen license plates from a vehicle parked in the parking lot of the employee’s place of work. No suspects.
- 15100 block of Shadow Creek Road — Report of an off-leash dog complaint at the listed address. The owner received a verbal warning.
- A 27-year-old female was cited for giving a peace officer a false name on the 7200 block of Forestview Lane.
- A 40-year-old female was cited for driving after cancellation at Elm Creek Blvd. and Vinewood Lane.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
- 9500 block of Alvarado Lane — Officers were dispatched to a theft report of amazon packages from a front porch. No identifiable suspects.
- 11700 block of Central Park Way — Report of a residential burglary at the listed location. Case is currently being investigated.
- A 45-year-old male was cited for mail theft, drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving after revocation on the 8500 block of Zanzibar Lane.
Thursday, Feb. 10
- 10200 block of Yorktown Lane — Reeport of unemployment fraud. Currently no suspect information.
- 11800 block of Fountains Way — Officers were dispatched to the noted location for a report of a fraudulent check attempting to be cashed. Case is currently under investigation.
- 9400 block of Deerwood Lane — Report of a suspicious vehicle stopping at mail boxes. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate the vehicle.
Friday, Feb. 11
- 6300 block of Quinwood Lane — Report of a stolen package from an apartment complex. There is no suspect information at this time.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a license plate then had been stolen from a parking lot of a business. Case is under investigation.
- A 25-year-old male was cited for firearm violation and drug possession on the 9800 block of Hospital Drive.
- A 21-year-old male was cited for carrying a pistol without a permit, firearms serial number changed, driving without a valid license, window tint too dark, and drug possession at I-694 and Boone Ave. in Brooklyn Park.
Saturday, Feb. 12
- 9800 block of Hospital Drive — Report of an unwanted party at the hospital. Party was verbally trespassed and left without incident.
- Fernbrook Lane — Report of someone burning something in the park. Upon arrival, officers noticed three juveniles circled around a small fire. A warning was given.
- 58-year-old male was cited for firearm violation at Hwy. 610 and Elm Creek Blvd.
Other
- During this time period there were 39 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.