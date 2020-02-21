The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Feb. 2 to 8, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Feb. 2
6300 block of Ranchview Lane — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer made contact and found mother was requesting assistance in getting child from father’s home. Advised to contact court for visitation schedule.
12800 block of 86th Place — There was a report of a domestic. Officer made contact and found couple had been involved in a verbal dispute but nothing physical had occurred. They agreed to separate for the evening. No further assistance needed.
9200 block of Garland Lane — There was a report of a loud party. Officer made contact with resident who was informed of the complaint and the ordinance; agreed to comply and there were no further issues.
A 20-year-old female was cited for third degree drug possession, fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving after revocation on the 16400 block of County Road 30.
A 30-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection at I-694 and Hwy. 169.
Monday, Feb. 3
I-94 & Maple Grove Parkway — An officer on routine patrol made contact with occupants of vehicle due to equipment violation. The 26-year-old female passenger was arrested for third degree possession.
9600 block of Winslow Chase — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with driver of vehicle parked in neighborhood with lights off. It was found that the driver had run out of gas and was awaiting assistance.
9500 block of Upland Lane — There was a report of a theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact and found window had been smashed and two backpacks stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
8400 block of Dunkirk Lane — An officer on routine patrol made contact with occupants of vehicle in park after hours. One of the individuals was arrested for two outstanding warrants.
17900 block of 68th Ave. — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact and found individual had noted fraudulent charges on bank account. No suspect information.
9400 block of Garland Lane — There was a report of trespassing. Officer responded and found two individuals had not complied with company policy despite repeated warnings and were requested by owner to be trespassed. Suspects were notified.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
11900 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of a gas no pay. Officer responded and found individual had pumped gas and then left the scene. Follow-up is being conducted.
Weaver Lake Road & I-94 — An officer on routine patrol made contact with vehicle for traffic violation. The 40-year-old male driver indicated signs of impairment and was arrested for second degree DWI.
15000 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of theft. Officer responded and found suspect had stolen merchandise from store on several occasions. The incident is under further investigation.
A 66-year-old male was cited for assault on the 15100 block of Shadow Creek Road.
A 21-year-old male was cited for parking or obstructing access to handicapped parking, driving after suspension and possessing/selling a small amount of marijuana at County Road 30 and Dunkirk Lane.
Thursday, Feb. 6
11300 block of 97th Place — There was a report of a neighbor complaint. Officer made contact and found there had been ongoing issues with two residents regarding parking and trespassing. Advised mediation.
7700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact and found license plate had been stolen off vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
15000 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and located the suspects nearby in their vehicle. The two adult males were subsequently arrested for misdemeanor theft and fifth degree possession of controlled substance.
A 30-year-old male was cited for fourth degree DWI and careless driving at 90th Place and Underwood Lane.
A 32-year-old male was cited for possessing/receiving stolen property, driving after revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 11900 block of 73rd Ave.
Friday, Feb. 7
11800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of assault. Officer responded and found two individuals had been involved in a verbal dispute when one party had attempted striking the other and continued harassment and threats. The 20-year-old male suspect was arrested for fifth degree assault.
8100 block of Oakview Lane — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact and found individual had fraudulent transactions occur on credit card. No suspect information.
15000 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and the 51-year-old female suspect was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
A 62-year-old male was cited for fourth degree DWI and careless driving at Fountains Drive and Elm Creek Blvd.
A 43-year-old female was cited for fraud-theft by swindle on the 16700 block of 94th Ave.
A 30-year-old male was cited for second degree DWI, DWI refusal, and careless driving at Maple Grove Parkway and 99th Ave.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Elm Creek Blvd. & Main St. — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle driving erratically. Contact was made with the 33-year-old female driver who showed signs of impairment and was arrested for second degree DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
12900 block of Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of unwanted persons. Officer responded and found a group of males had been loitering inside business and refused to leave when asked by staff. They complied with officer’s request. There were no further issues.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found adult male had been sleeping inside store for several hours. Assisted in awakening the individual who then complied with request to leave the business.
A 37-year-old female and a 54-year-old male were cited for possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and giving a peace officer a false name on the 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
A 45-year-old male was cited for fourth degree DWI and careless driving at Weaver Lake Road and I-94.
Other
During this time period there were 15 property damage traffic accidents and two property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.