The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of April 11 to 17, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, April 11
10600 block of County Road 81 — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found tire and hubcaps had been stolen overnight from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
17000 block of 72nd Ave. — There was a report of a suspicious activity. Officer made contact with driver of vehicle observed in neighborhood taking pictures. The individual was found to be a private investigator. There were no issues.
12000 block of Central Park Way — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer made contact with group of individuals walking from basketball court. Advised them of ordinance and park hours. They apologized and left without incident.
A 30-year-old male was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Monday, April 12
11200 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with victim who stated catalytic converter was stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
18500 block of 75th Ave. — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated remote control from piece of equipment was stolen. No suspect information.
10200 block of Orleans Lane — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found vehicle parked in driveway overnight had been keyed. No suspect information.
Tuesday, April 13
I-694 & Hemlock Lane — An officer on routine patrol conducted a traffic stop. The adult male driver was found to have an outstanding warrant for which he was arrested.
11600 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found catalytic converter had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
17600 block of 63rd Place — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated a fraudulent unemployment claim had been filed in their name. No suspect information.
A 21-year-old male was cited for assault on the 6200 block of Quinwood Lane.
Wednesday, April 14
15000 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of a threat. Officer made contact with employee who stated customer had made threatening remarks via phone call due to disagreement; advised
11000 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two suspects had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
6300 block of Quinwood Lane — There was a report of theft of a vehicle. Officer responded and found acquaintance had taken vehicle without permission. The incident is under further investigation.
Thursday, April 15
13100 block of Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer made contact with lone occupant of vehicle parked outside of business. The individual stated they were waiting for a friend to leave work. There were no issues.
18000 block of 72nd Ave. — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with victim who stated a fraudulent tax return had been filed using their identity. No suspect information.
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer made contact with staff who stated two customers were causing a disturbance and refusing to leave the business. The individuals were both served a trespass notice and left the premise without further issue.
Friday, April 16
8000 block of Kirkwood Lane — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated rocks had been thrown at their residence. No damage. Suspects were not located.
12300 block of 99th Ave. — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated their identity had been used to file a fraudulent unemployment claim. No suspect information.
13600 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found adult female had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
A 19-year-old male was cited for violating a restraining order on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
An 18-year-old male was cited for trespassing on the 14800 block of 99th Ave.
Saturday, April 17
I-94 & Weaver Lake Road — An officer on routine patrol responded to traffic complaint. The adult male driver was found to be driving under the influence and was arrested for second degree DWI.
10000 block of Monticello Lane — There was a report of a loud party. Officer made contact with homeowner who was advised of complaint and agreed to cooperate.
15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found victim’s vehicle had been keyed following verbal altercation in parking lot. Unable to identify suspect.
A 20-year-old male was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 17 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.
