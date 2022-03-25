Sunday, March 6

- 14000 85th Place — Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint at the listed address. Advised the neighbor to turn the music down and she complied.

- 11200 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a shoplifting incident that occurred at the listed business. Case is under investigation.

- A 27-year-old female was cited for driving after cancellation at Maple Grove Parkway and Hospital Drive.

Monday, March 7

- 6600 block of Vagabond Lane — Report of a male suspect smoking marijuana in the parking lot. Case is under investigation.

- 7500 block of East Fish Lake Road — Report of a wild animal feeding prohibitions violation at the listed address. Upon arrival, the officer did not find any violations.

- 7800 block of Main Street — Officers were dispatched to a parking lot for a keyed vehicle report. There are no suspects.

Tuesday, March 8

- 7800 block of Main Street — Officers were dispatched to a theft of services report at the listed business. A customer had left a phone repair store without paying for the repairs/services. Case is under investigation.

- 9500 block of Upland Lane — Officers were dispatched to an upset woman who was yelling and throwing things in an exam room. Officers arrived and asked the woman to leave. She left without incident.

- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A male suspect was cited for theft and trespassed at the noted location.

- A 35-year-old female was cited for first degree damage to property on the 8900 block of Vinewood Lane.

Wednesday, March 9

- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a theft that occurred at the above establishment. No suspect information at this time.

- 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of two suspicious males circling and looking at vehicle in the parking lot. Officers responded to the area and were unable to located the two males or anything suspicious.

- 6900 block of Crest Drive — Report of a barking dog complaint at the above address. Upon arrival, officers did not observe a violation.

Thursday, March 10

- 16300 block of 96th Ave. — A male occupant of a vehicle was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

-10700 block of 89th Ave. — Officers were dispatched for a theft of a vehicle. Case is under investigation for charging.

- 6300 block of Vinewood Lane — Report of a passenger side window of a vehicle being broken while being parked in a parking lot. No suspects and nothing was taken from the vehicle.

Friday, March 11

- 9100 block of Merrimac Lane — Report of an unknown female walking into the reporting party’s home without permission. Unknown if the female has mistakenly walked into the wrong residence. Nothing was missing from the house.

- 8100 block of Oakview Circle — Officers were dispatched to the noted location for a noise complaint of a male who was yelling. Upon arrival, they did not observe a male or any yelling. Call cleared.

- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a theft report. Case is being investigated.

Saturday, March 12

- 6400 block of Sycamore Lane — Report of a stolen amazon package from an apartment complex. Case is under investigation.

- 12300 block of Main Street — Report of stolen items from a vehicle that was parked in a transit station parking lot. No suspects at this time.

Other

- During this time period there were 23 property damage traffic accidents and six property damage injury traffic accidents.

