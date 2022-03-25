Sunday, March 6
- 14000 85th Place — Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint at the listed address. Advised the neighbor to turn the music down and she complied.
- 11200 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a shoplifting incident that occurred at the listed business. Case is under investigation.
- A 27-year-old female was cited for driving after cancellation at Maple Grove Parkway and Hospital Drive.
Monday, March 7
- 6600 block of Vagabond Lane — Report of a male suspect smoking marijuana in the parking lot. Case is under investigation.
- 7500 block of East Fish Lake Road — Report of a wild animal feeding prohibitions violation at the listed address. Upon arrival, the officer did not find any violations.
- 7800 block of Main Street — Officers were dispatched to a parking lot for a keyed vehicle report. There are no suspects.
Tuesday, March 8
- 7800 block of Main Street — Officers were dispatched to a theft of services report at the listed business. A customer had left a phone repair store without paying for the repairs/services. Case is under investigation.
- 9500 block of Upland Lane — Officers were dispatched to an upset woman who was yelling and throwing things in an exam room. Officers arrived and asked the woman to leave. She left without incident.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A male suspect was cited for theft and trespassed at the noted location.
- A 35-year-old female was cited for first degree damage to property on the 8900 block of Vinewood Lane.
Wednesday, March 9
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a theft that occurred at the above establishment. No suspect information at this time.
- 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of two suspicious males circling and looking at vehicle in the parking lot. Officers responded to the area and were unable to located the two males or anything suspicious.
- 6900 block of Crest Drive — Report of a barking dog complaint at the above address. Upon arrival, officers did not observe a violation.
Thursday, March 10
- 16300 block of 96th Ave. — A male occupant of a vehicle was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
-10700 block of 89th Ave. — Officers were dispatched for a theft of a vehicle. Case is under investigation for charging.
- 6300 block of Vinewood Lane — Report of a passenger side window of a vehicle being broken while being parked in a parking lot. No suspects and nothing was taken from the vehicle.
Friday, March 11
- 9100 block of Merrimac Lane — Report of an unknown female walking into the reporting party’s home without permission. Unknown if the female has mistakenly walked into the wrong residence. Nothing was missing from the house.
- 8100 block of Oakview Circle — Officers were dispatched to the noted location for a noise complaint of a male who was yelling. Upon arrival, they did not observe a male or any yelling. Call cleared.
- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a theft report. Case is being investigated.
Saturday, March 12
- 6400 block of Sycamore Lane — Report of a stolen amazon package from an apartment complex. Case is under investigation.
- 12300 block of Main Street — Report of stolen items from a vehicle that was parked in a transit station parking lot. No suspects at this time.
Other
- During this time period there were 23 property damage traffic accidents and six property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.