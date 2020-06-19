The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of May 31 to June 6, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, May 31
13300 block of Bass Lake Road — There was a report of threats. Officer responded and found verbal confrontation had occurred and threats exchanged. One of the parties had left the scene. No charges pursued.
8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer responded and found panhandler was playing an accordion with a speaker hooked up near businesses. Advised regarding complaint and ordinance. The party left the area and there were no further issues.
82nd Ave. & Inland Lane — There was a report of property damage. Officer made contact with victim who stated vehicle had been parked at playfield when window had been broken. No apparent loss and no suspect information.
A 36-year-old male was cited for assault and fifth degree drug possession on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
A 25-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia on the 13800 block of Grove Drive.
A 24-year-old female was cited for possession and sale of hypodermic syringes and needles on the 13800 block of Grove Drive.
Monday, June 1
8000 block of Main St. — There was a report of a suspicious person. Officer made contact and found that an individual was parked in ramp with multiple devices lying on the trunk. It was found the party was playing Pokemon Go. There were no problems.
11400 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of a theft. Officer made contact and learned that individual’s purse had been stolen while shopping inside business. No suspect information.
7700 block of Everest Court — There was a report of an animal complaint. Officer responded and found snapping turtle had fallen into egress window of residence. The turtle was safely transported to the nearby lake.
Tuesday, June 2
9600 block of 63rd Ave. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found window broken and items stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
11000 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer responded and found individual in vehicle had driven around business taking photos on two occasions. Extra patrol advised.
6400 block of Sycamore — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found individual had injury requiring additional care. Ambulance arrived to transport the victim to hospital for further assistance.
Wednesday, June 3
Elm Creek Blvd. & Grove Drive — An officer made contact with driver for erratic driving behavior. The 42-year-old female indicated signs of intoxication and was arrested for third degree DWI.
9300 block of Upland Lane — There was a report of a suspicious vehicle. Officer made contact with occupants of two vehicles in parking lot of church. The two individuals stated they were homeless and had permission to sleep there. There were no problems.
9700 block of 69th Ave. — There was a report of a theft of a vehicle. Officer made contact with the owner who stated the vehicle had been stolen overnight. The vehicle was recovered in another jurisdiction and a suspect apprehended.
A 29-year-old male was cited for possessing/receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession and sale of hypodermic syringes and needles on the 9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway.
A 27-year-old female was cited for fifth degree drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing/receiving stolen property, and possession and sale of hypodermic syringes and needles on the 9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway.
A 51-year-old female was cited for possessing/receiving stolen property on the 9800 block of Maple Grove Parkway.
A 28-year-old male was cited for third degree burglary on the 11800 block of Fountains Way.
A 29-year-old female was cited for possessing/selling legend drugs, fifth degree possession of heroin, fifth degree possession of prescription drugs, third degree burglary, trespassing, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle on the 11800 block of Fountains Way.
A 35-year-old male was cited for third degree burglary, trespassing, fifth degree possession of prescription drugs, possessing/selling legend drugs, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle on the 11800 block of Fountains Way.
A 28-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI and careless driving at Dunkirk Lane and Weaver Lake Road.
Thursday, June 4
6300 block of Ranier Lane — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found windshield had been shattered on construction equipment. No suspect information.
17100 block of 76th Ave. — There was a report of vandalism. Officer responded and found residence had been egged. Extra patrol requested.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of animal complaint. Officer responded and found ducks in storm drain. The ducks were safely retrieved and transported to the wildlife rehabilitation center due to being unable to locate the mother.
A 46-year-old male was cited for assault on the 7200 block of Forestview Lane.
A 33-year-old male was cited for trespassing on the 14000 block of 75th Place N.
Friday, June 5
11600 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of disorderly conduct. Officer responded and found business owner and former employee had been involved in conversation that had become heated. No charges pursued.
11000 block of 93rd Ave. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found license plate had been stolen from vehicle while parked outside of business. No suspect information.
6700 block of Vicksburg Lane — There was a report of a burglary. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated a small safe had been stolen. No suspect information.
A 30-year-old male was cited for violating an order for protection on the 9000 block of Forestview Lane.
Saturday, June 6
13800 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found customer had caused a disturbance which had escalated. The adult male was trespassed from the business.
16500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with staff who stated suspect had attempted fraudulent returns at the business. The incidents are under further investigation.
16300 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer responded to business where there was concern of individual being in restroom for extended period of time. Following no response, the door was opened and it was found to be vacant.
Other
During this time period there were 33 property damage traffic accidents and three property damage injury traffic accidents.
