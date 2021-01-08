The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Dec. 20 to 26, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Dec. 20
6400 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found garage had been entered and vehicles gone through. No apparent loss. No suspect information.
11500 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found suspects had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
6400 block of Lancaster Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with homeowner who had found patio furniture and pots tipped over.
A 39-year-old male was cited for trespassing on the 12300 block of Main Street.
Monday, Dec. 21
18100 block of 64th Ave. — There was a report of property damage. Officer responded and found rocks had been thrown through windows of residence. No suspect information.
17200 block of 72nd Ave. — There was a report of residential burglary. Officer responded and found windows had been broken on several vehicles in parking garage and miscellaneous items were stolen. No suspect information.
7200 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of a theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated wallet had been stolen from desk.
A 26-year-old female was cited for fifth degree drug sale and driving after suspension at County Road 81 and 85th Ave.
A 52-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI, open bottle, and failing to stop for a stop sign at Dunkirk Lane and Weaver Lake Road.
A 23-year-old female was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana at Grove Drive and Elm Creek Blvd.
An 18-year-old female was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found adult female had stolen items from business. The suspect was located nearby and subsequently arrested for misdemeanor theft.
6700 block of Urbandale Lane — There was a report of suspicious activity. Officer made contact with resident who had noted vehicle driving through neighborhood for many hours. It was found the occupants were involved in driving lessons.
11600 block of Lakeland Drive — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found construction equipment had been stolen from storage locker. The incident is under further investigation.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Highway 169 & I-694 — An officer on routine patrol made contact with driver of vehicle for equipment violation. The adult male was subsequently arrested for fifth degree possession.
10300 block of 99th Place — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated a large amount of money had been fraudulently withdrawn from bank account. The incident is under further investigation.
17200 block of 69th Ave. — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated package was stolen from doorstep. No suspect information.
A 52-year-old male was cited for fourth degree DWI at 73rd Ave. and Hemlock Lane.
A 29-year-old male was cited for burglary and tampering with a motor vehicle on the 10700 block of 89th Ave.
A 69-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI on the 8500 block of Magnolia Court.
Thursday, Dec. 24
11200 block of 93rd Ave. — There was a report of a theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated items from wallet had been stolen when left unattended a workplace. The suspect fled the scene. The incident is under further investigation.
12800 block of 82nd Place — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer responded to residence due to family member’s concern about welfare due to no response. The individual was found to be fine. There were no issues.
County Road 81 & Zachary Lane — An officer on routine patrol observed unoccupied vehicle in ditch which was found to be stolen. The owner was notified of its recovery.
Friday, Dec. 25
7200 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found intoxicated individual had fallen with subsequent injury. Ambulance arrived to transport victim to hospital for further care.
Hemlock Lane & Elm Creek Blvd. — An officer on routine patrol stopped to assist motorist. The individual was found to have an outstanding felony warrant for which he was arrested.
9100 block of Lanewood Lane — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found several family members were involved in a fight. No charges pursued. The parties agreed to separate for the evening.
Saturday, Dec. 26
8000 block of Magnolia Lane — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated personal information had been compromised. Advised of reporting procedures.
7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer made contact with staff who requested assistance in evicting guests. The parties complied without further issues.
10900 block of 73rd Ave. — There was a report of a theft. Officer responded and found gasoline had been stolen from vehicle parked near business. No suspect information.
Other
During this time period there were 51 property damage traffic accidents and six property damage injury traffic accidents.
