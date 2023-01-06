Sunday, Dec. 11
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a theft of clothing by two unknown suspects at the noted business.
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A 31-year-old female was arrested for theft and drug possession at the listed store.
- A 48-year-old female was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Monday, Dec. 12
- 16500 block of 96th Ave. — A male was trespassed from a business for theft. No charges.
- 9500 block of Wellington Lane — Officers were dispatched to a stolen vehicle from a homeowner’s driveway. No suspects.
- 7900 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to the listed location for a theft of appliances. Case is under investigation.
- A 48-year-old male was cited for trespassing on the 9400 block of Blackoaks Lane.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
- 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a theft at an electronics store of multiple items. Case is under investigation.
- 11800 block of 95th Ave. — Officers were called out to a disturbance between two coworkers. No charges.
- 14600 block of 79th Place — Report of a possible burglary in progress. Upon arrival, it was determined it was just the wind that blew the door open.
- A 20-year-old male was cited for theft and giving a peace officer a false name on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 20-year-old female was cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — A 38-year-old female was arrested for 5th degree drug possession after acting suspicious inside of a retail store.
- 9600 block of 63rd Ave. — Officers were dispatched to an alarm at the listed gas station and realized a burglary had occurred. Case is under investigation.
- 14800 block of 80th Place — Report of identity theft where the suspect fraudulently renewed the victim’s membership account to a store. Case is pending.
- A 27-year-old female and 26-year-old female were cited for possession of burglary tools and theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 20-year-old male and a 22-year-old female were cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 31-year-old male and a 37-year-old female were cited for theft on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
- A 20-year-old female was cited for theft, fleeing a peace officer, giving a peace officer a false name, theft-by-swindle, and computer theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Thursday, Dec. 15
- 13600 block of 74th Place — Officers were dispatched to a recovered stolen vehicle parked in a resident’s driveway. Case is pending.
- 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a stolen wallet at the listed business. Case is under investigation.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a suspect using a stolen credit card from a prior theft of a wallet to purchase a little over $1,000 worth of merchandise. Case is under investigation.
- A 38-year-old male was cited for theft and driving after cancellation on the 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Friday, Dec. 16
- 13900 block of 83rd Way — A male driver was arrested for fifth degree drug possession after a traffic stop.
- 12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a suspect who stole bicycle gear at a store. No suspects.
- 11800 block of Fountains Way — Officers were dispatched to a hotel for guests causing a disturbance. They were asked to leave.
- A 21-year-old male was cited for drugs and giving a peace officer a false name on the 12800 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway.
- A 26-year-old male was cited for theft on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
Saturday, Dec. 17
- 10900 block of Brockton Lane — A male driver was arrested for DWI after the vehicle was found in the ditch. He also was cited for carrying a pistol without a permit, carrying a pistol while under the influence, expired motor vehicle registration, license plates required, careless driving, and failure to drive in a single lane.
- 13800 block of Grove Drive — Report of a stolen pack of cigarettes from a gas station. No suspects.
Sunday, Dec. 18
- 13600 block of Grove Drive — Report of a possible theft of a credit card at the listed restaurant. Case is under investigation.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A male suspect was charged with theft at the listed store.
- A 32-year-old female was cited for fraud on the 13600 block of Grove Drive.
- A 26-year-old male was cited assault and disorderly conduct on th 18000 block of 96th Ave.
Monday, Dec. 19
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Officers located a stolen vehicle out of another nearby jurisdiction.
- 7400 block of Kirkwood Court — Officers were dispatched for report of a stolen trailer from a lot. No suspects.
- 8100 block of Wedgewood Lane — Report of a stolen purse and credits cards from a vehicle in the parking lot of a gym. There are no suspects.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — Report of suspicious activity where it looked like a shopper was going to shoplift. Officers did a walk through and no theft occurred.
- 15300 block of Grove Circle — Officers were dispatched to a fraud report where an unknown suspect used a stolen credit card to buy items at a retail store. No suspect information.
- 12900 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of a hit and run in a parking lot. There are no suspects.
- A 32-year-old female was cited for theft on the 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
- 13400 block of Grove Drive — Officers were dispatched to a gas drive off at the listed gas station. Unable to identify a suspect.
- Elm Creek Blvd. and Kilmer Lane — Officers were dispatched to a hit and run. No suspects.
- 14000 block of 68th Place — Officers were dispatched to report of a disturbance. The situation was handled civilly by all parties involved.
- A 25-year-old male was cited for drugs and giving a peace officer a false name at Fountains Drive and Elk Creek Blvd.
Thursday, Dec. 22
- 9100 block of Cottonwood Lane — Report of a suspect writing fraudulent checks out of a business account. Case is under investigation.
- 12100 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — A stolen credit card was used fraudulently to purchase items at a retail store. No suspects.
- 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — A stolen credit card was used fraudulently to purchase items at a retail store. No suspects.
- A 44-year-old male was cited for theft, drugs, fleeing a peace officer, and damage to property on the 11400 block of Fountains Drive.
- A 47-year-old male was cited for theft on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
Friday, Dec. 23
- 7000 block of Brockton Lane — Report of a vehicle that had been gone though in an apartment complex parking garage. No loss.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — A 29-year-old male was cited for shoplifting at the above business.
- A 59-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Saturday, Dec. 24
- 13700 block of Bass Lake Road — Report of a package that had been stolen from Amazon. There are no suspects.
- Elm Creek Blvd. and Hemlock Lane — Officers were dispatched to a vehicle hit and run. There are no suspects at this time.
Other
- During this time period there were 136 property damage traffic accidents and five property damage injury traffic accidents.
