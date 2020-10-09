The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of Sept. 2 to 26, 2020. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Sept. 20
7800 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found a group of intoxicated males had been causing a disturbance at the business. Stood by until their ride arrived, and they left the scene without further issue.
Hemlock Lane & I-694 — An officer on routine patrol made contact with driver for traffic violation. The 68-year-old male indicated signs of intoxication and was arrested for DWI refusal.
9100block of Zanzibar Lane — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found residence had been entered and items disturbed but no apparent loss of property. The incident is under further investigation.
Monday, Sept. 21
I-694 & I-494 — An officer on routine patrol observed vehicle commit multiple traffic violations. Through subsequent contact with the driver, narcotics were found and the 35-year-old female suspect was arrested for fifth degree possession.
13600 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found intoxicated employee had passed out at business. Family member arrived to transport the individual home for further care.
16500 block of 96th Ave. — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found customer had been involved in verbal altercation with staff regarding mask use. The individual left the scene without further issue.
A 24-year-old female was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana, possessing hypodermic syringes/needles and possession of drug paraphernalia at I-94 and 105th Ave.
A 22-year-old female was cited for possessing hypodermic syringes/needles and possession of drug paraphernalia at I-94 and 105th Ave.
A 28-year-old male was cited for theft and trespass notice served on the 13600 block of Grove Drive.
A 30-year-old female was cited for failure to drive in a single lane, following vehicle too closely, third degree DWI, and careless driving at I-94 and 105th Ave.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
11200 block of 93rd Ave. — There was a report of a welfare check. Officer made contact with individual sleeping in vehicle parked outside of business. The adult female stated she became tired while traveling and pulled in to rest. There were no issues.
17100 block of 90th Place — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer responded and found two individuals involved in a dispute regarding the sale of a vehicle. Advised it would be a civil matter. No further assistance needed.
13600 block of Grove Drive — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found tools had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
A 32-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI at Weaver Lake Road and Ranchview Lane.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
17000 block of 72nd Ave. — There was a report of fraud. Officer made contact with individual who had received fraudulent email from employer directing purchases to be made. The incident is under further investigation.
7900 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found merchandise was stolen and suspects had left the scene in a vehicle. Follow-up to be conducted.
Maple Grove Parkway & I-94 — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found adult male was reported by family member to become unconscious while traveling in vehicle. The individual was transported to the hospital for further care.
A 29-year-old male was cited for careless driving, and fourth degree DWI on the 16800 block of 91st Ave.
A 34-year-old female was cited for driving after revocation, fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana, possessing hypodermic syringes/needles, and possession of drug paraphernalia at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
A 43-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana.
A 60-year-old male was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 11800 block of Fountains Way.
Thursday, Sept. 24
12000 block of Robin Road — There was a report of vandalism. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated political sign in yard of residence had been spray painted with graffiti. No suspect information.
8100 block of Main St. — There was a report of forgery. Officer made contact with victim who stated a check had been fraudulently cashed from their bank account. The incident is under further investigation.
14900 block of 92nd Place — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated a political sign had been stolen from the yard of the residence. No suspect information.
Friday, Sept. 25
6900 block of Holly Lane — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated an unemployment claim and a business loan had been applied for in their name. No suspect information.
9700 block of Valley Forge Lane — There was a report of property damage. Officer made contact with homeowner who stated window on front door had been apparently broken overnight. No suspect information.
11800 block of Fountains Way — There was a report of trespassing. Officer responded and found adult male had stayed overnight in room without paying and would not leave the scene. The suspect was issued a trespass notice and left without further issue.
A 45-year-old male was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Saturday, Sept. 26
9200 block of Zanzibar Lane — There was a report of a noise complaint. Officer made contact with the homeowner who was advised of the ordinance. No further issues.
9300 block of Xenium Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact and found catalytic converter had been stolen from vehicle overnight. No suspect information.
18100 block of Gladstone Blvd. — There was a report of neighbor trouble. Officer made contact with the homeowners who were involved in a dispute regarding trespassing. The incident is under further investigation.
A 27-year-old male was cited for possession of drugs at Weaver Lake Road and E. Fish Lake Road.
A 41-year-old male was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 9400 block of Saratoga Lane.
Other
During this time period there were 17 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
