The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the City during the week of Feb. 14 to 27, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, Feb. 14
Maple Grove Parkway & I-94 — An officer on routine patrol conducted a traffic stop. The adult male driver was found to have an outstanding warrant for which he was subsequently arrested.
Maple Grove Parkway & Grove Circle — There was a report of a slumper parked at intersection. Officer responded and found intoxicated male driver who was subsequently arrested for third degree DWI Refusal.
15300 block of Grove Circle — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and the adult female suspect was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
Monday, Feb. 15
9700 block of Nathan Lane — There was a report of damage to property. Officer made contact with victim who stated screws had been put in tire of vehicle. No suspect information.
6400 block of Sycamore Lane — There was a report of theft of mail. Officer made contact with resident who stated delivered package had been stolen. No suspect information.
6400 block of Sycamore Court — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found window had been smashed and wallet stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. The incident is under further investigation.
Tuesday, Feb. 16
6800 block of Narcissus Lane — There was a report of theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated personal property had been stolen. The incident is under further investigation.
16400 block of 78th Ave. — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent unemployment claim had been made in their name. No suspect information.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and the adult male suspect was arrested for misdemeanor theft and possession of shoplifting gear and trespassed from the business.
Wednesday, Feb. 17
12200 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a disturbance. Officer responded to business and found customer had become irate regarding the mask mandate and pushed over a mannequin. The individual had left the scene and no damage had occurred.
17600 block of 76th Ave. — There was a report of forgery. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent loans had been completed in their name. The incident is under further investigation.
Maple Knoll Way & Zinnia Lane — An officer on routine patrol made contact with adult male driver for traffic violation. The suspect was found to be a felon in possession of a firearm for which he was subsequently arrested.
Thursday, Feb. 18
11500 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. Officer responded and found two suspects had stolen merchandise and left in vehicle. The incident is under further investigation.
6400 block of Sycamore Lane — There was a report of a domestic. Officer responded and found couple had been involved in a verbal altercation. The parties agreed to separate for the night and there were no further issues.
9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — An officer on routine patrol made contact with adult female driver who was suspect in shoplifting. Stolen merchandise was found in her possession, and she was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor theft and trespassed from the business.
Friday, Feb. 19
13100 block of Weaver Lake Road — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found license plate had been stolen off vehicle and used in gas drive-off in another jurisdiction. The incident is under further investigation.
6400 block of Magda Drive — There was a report of theft by swindle. Officer made contact with individual who was a victim of a gift card scam. No suspect information.
9200 block of Garland Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found license plate had been stolen from vehicle. No suspect information.
Saturday, Feb. 20
10900 block of 100th Ave. — There was a report of a medical. Officer responded and found adult female ill and unable to look after herself. The victim was transported to the hospital for further care.
10700 block of 89th Ave. — There was a report of a civil matter. Officer responded and found disagreement between former employee and staff. The situation was mediated, and the party left the scene without further issue.
6300 block of Wedgwood Road — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop for moving violation. An adult male occupant of the vehicle was found to have multiple outstanding warrants and was in possession of narcotics for which he was subsequently arrested.
Sunday, Feb. 21
7200 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found window on business had been broken and a beverage dispenser damaged. No suspect information.
7900 block of Wedgewood Lane — There was a report of customer trouble. Officer responded and found group of customers had refused to wear masks inside business; they had left in vehicle. Staff will request trespass notices if they return.
12000 block of 80th Ave. — There was report of a welfare check. Officer responded and found intoxicated female sitting in snowbank by building. An acquaintance arrived to transport the party home and offered to provide care.
A 21-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana on the 11400 block of 71st Place.
Monday, Feb. 22
8600 block of Rosewood Lane — There was a report of theft by swindle. Officer made contact with individual who stated they had been victim of an email gift card scam. No suspect information.
7500 block of Wedgewood Way — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found catalytic converter had been stolen from vehicle parked outside of residence. No suspect information.
Elm Creek Blvd. & Fountains Drive — An officer on routine patrol made contact with driver for equipment violation. An 31-year-old male occupant was found to be in possession of narcotics and had an outstanding warrant for which he was subsequently arrested.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
6200 block of Meadowlark Lane — There was a report of neighbor trouble. Officer responded and found parties involved in dispute regarding dog accessing private property. The situation was mediated and the individuals were advised to avoid future conflicts.
11500 block of 95th Ave. — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found attempt had been made to steal catalytic converter from company vehicle with resulting damage. No suspect information.
89th Ave. & Forestview Lane — An officer responded to automobile accident. The driver was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was subsequently arrested for fourth degree driving while impaired and fifth degree possession.
A 28-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana on the 12900 block of 63rd Ave.
A 61-year-old male was cited for third degree DWI on the 13400 block of 97th Ave.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
17400 block of 72nd Ave. — There was a report of burglary. Officer responded and found wallet was stolen from vehicle parked in garage. No suspect information.
12600 block of 82nd Ave. — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer made contact with victim who stated window was broken and purse stolen from vehicle parked outside of business. No suspect information.
8600 block of Walnut Grove Lane — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated a fraudulent unemployment claim was filed in their name. No suspect information.
A 21-year-old male was cited for drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia at I-94 and Maple Grove Parkway.
Thursday, Feb. 25
I-94 & Weaver Lake Road — An officer on routine patrol conducted traffic stop due to erratic driving behavior. The 23-year-old female driver was found to be under the influence and was subsequently arrested for DWI and drug possession among other charges.
15000 block of Tarleton Crest — There was a report of a burglary. Officer responded and found electronics and money had been stolen from residence. The incident is under further investigation.
11300 block of Fountains Drive — There was a report of shoplifting. The male suspect was located nearby and was subsequently arrested for misdemeanor theft and served a trespass notice.
A 56-year-old male was cited for malicious punishment on the 11600 block of Fountains Drive.
Friday, Feb. 26
8000 block of Main St. — There was a report of damage to property. Officer responded and found windows on building were shattered and chipped. No suspect information.
9200 block of Olive Lane — There was a report of theft from a vehicle. Officer responded and found cell phone and watch were stolen overnight from unlocked vehicle parked in driveway. No suspect information.
18000 block of 78th Place — There was a report of identity theft. Officer made contact with victim who stated fraudulent business account had been activated in their name with subsequent collection agency involvement. No suspect information.
A 35-year-old male was cited for theft on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
A 50-year-old male was cited for assault on the 14400 block of 91st Place.
A 21-year-old male was cited for possessing a pistol without a permit, uninsured vehicle, and passing a parked authorized vehicle at I-694 and Highway 169.
A 42-year-old male was cited for assault on the 7500 block of Urbandale Lane.
Saturday, Feb. 27
7200 block of Forestview Lane — There was a report of an unwanted person. Officer responded and found unruly customer had caused disturbances on scene. The 57-year-old male was served a trespass notice and left without further incident.
12000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — There was a report of a suspicious person. Officer made contact with reporting party who stated male was observed walking around vehicles in the parking lot area. When questioned, the male stated he was waiting for a ride after getting off the bus. There were no issues.
11800 block of 91st Ave. — There was a report of fireworks. Officer responded and it was determined fireworks had been set off. Unable to locate any individuals. No further issues.
A 48-year-old male was cited for fifth degree possession of not a small amount of marijuana at 73rd Ave. and Pineview Lane.
A 31-year-old female was cited for careless driving and DWI at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
A 44-year-old female was cited for DWI and careless driving at Hemlock Lane and 70th Place.
Other
During this time period there were 45 property damage traffic accidents and six property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.