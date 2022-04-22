Sunday, March 27

- 7100 block of Hemlock Lane — Report of a stolen catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in a parking lot.

- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to a stolen vehicle report at the noted location. Vehicle was found abandoned in another city. There are no suspects.

- 12300 block of Main St. — Report of graffiti on the walls in the men’s public bathroom. There are no suspects.

Monday, March 28

- 7900 block of Orchid Lane — Report of a suspicious phone call is where the caller tried to claim unemployment benefits under the caller’s name. No suspect information and no financial loss.

- 10700 block of Fernbrook Lane — Officers were dispatched to the noted location for a report of two bears that had damaged some property. DNR was contacted.

- Vicksburg Lane and Nottingham Parkway — Report of young adults fighting in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Upon arrival, the individuals were uncooperative with police and no statements were given.

- A 67-year-old male was cited for disorderly conduct on the 6200 block of Sycamore Lane.

Tuesday, March 29

- 11800 block of 80th Ave. — Report of yelling coming from the hallway of an apartment complex. When officers arrived, they noticed a couple juveniles playing basketball in the hallway. They left and no other complaints were made.

- 9000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of an off-leash dog complaint at the noted location. The officer made contact with the owner and advised him of the city ordinance.

- A 50-year-old female was cited for theft on the 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd.

Wednesday, March 30

- Weaver Lake Road and 83rd Way — A female was cited for shoplifting at the listed location.

- 8600 block of Vagabond Lane — Report of suspicious activity of two unknown individuals caught by a ring camera on a homeowner’s deck. At this time, there are no suspects.

- 10600 block of County Road 81 — Report of a terminated employee harassing old coworkers. Officers spoke with the male and advised him to not contact them any further.

- A 31-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.

Thursday, March 31

- 7600 block of Zachary Lane — Officers were dispatched to a check forgery report at a bank. Case is currently under investigation.

- 9800 block of Vagabond Lane — Report of a stolen garage door opener from a parked vehicle in a driveway. No suspects at this time.

- 9200 block of Inland Lane — A victim was scammed out of $600 after purchasing gift cards for someone posing as his boss. No suspects at this time.

Friday, April 1

- Interstate 94 & Weaver Lake Road — A male driver was issued a citation for drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop.

- 11600 block of Fountains Drive — Report of two individuals potentially casing a store. Extra patrol was requested.

Saturday, April 2

- 9600 block of 63rd Ave. —Report of a littering complaint at the noted location where an unknown individual was seen throwing a TV and other items in a dumpster. No suspects.

- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Report of a theft in progress at the listed location. Case is under investigation.

- 7500 block of Berkshire Way — Report of an off leash dog complaint at the listed location.

Sunday, April 3

- Bass Lake Road and Vicksburg Lane — After a traffic stop, a female driver received a citation for possession of marijuana.

- 16400 block of 96th Ave. — Report of a stolen set of keys from a drop box at a car repair business. There is no suspect information at this time.

- 9200 block of Zanzibar Lane — Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint at an apartment complex where balls were being bounced in a unit above. Officers contacted the occupants and advised them of the complaint.

- A 20-year-old male was cited for theft and liquor possession under age of 21.

- A 37-year-old female was cited for theft on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.

- A 26-year-old male was cited for theft and possession of burglary tools on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.

Monday, April 4

- 8500 block of Walnut Grove Lane — Report of a mailbox being knocked over by a vehicle. There are no suspects.

- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 26-year-old male and a 28-year-old female were issued citations for shoplifting at the listed address.

Tuesday, April 5

- 6300 block of Wedgewood Road — Report of a male shoplifting at the above business. There is no suspect information.

- 6300 block of Vinewood Lane — Report of suspicious activity where the employees suspected a customer had used the bathroom and smoked some illegal substances. The suspect was gone on arrival.

- 8200 block of Main St. — Report of a checking account that was attempted to be opened by using the reporting party’s social security number. There was no loss and the bank denied the transaction. No suspect is unknown.

- A 32-year-male was cited for receiving stolen property, tampering with a motor vehicle and drugs on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.

- A 39-year-old female was cited for tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a hypodermic needle on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.

Wednesday, April 6

- 9500 block of Olive Lane — Officers were dispatched to a muskrat stuck in a fence. Officer were able to use bolt cutters to free the muskrat.

- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — A male was cited for theft and trespassed from the store listed above.

- 11900 block of 73rd Ave. — Report of an unwanted male outside of a gas station. The male eventually left with officer assistance.

- A 50-year-old male was cited for theft, driving after revocation and trespass notice served on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.

- A 31-year-old female was cited for receiving stolen property and drugs on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.

Thursday, April 7

- 11600 block of 73rd Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a theft from auto report where the suspect stole a purse and vehicle keys of an unlocked car while at a daycare center. No suspects.

- 7800 block of Main St. — Officers were dispatched for a report of a dog in a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers noticed the dog had food and water in the vehicle and the outside temp was not a concern.

- 11100 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a semi-truck and trailer that was driving erratically in several parking lots. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the driver who stated he was playing a game. No signs of impairment. Call was cleared.

- A 42-year-old male was cited for theft, receiving stolen property, giving peace officer false name, traffic collision, and criminal vehicular operation at County Road 30 and Maple Grove Parkway.

Friday, April 8

- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a theft that had just occurred at the listed establishment. No suspects.

- County Road 81 and Hwy. 610 — Report of a broken door in the middle of the road. Officers arrived and picked up the debris.

- 8300 block of Norwood Lane — Report of a loud party complaint. Officers arrived and told the occupants to keep the noise down.

Saturday, April 9

- 89th Ave. and Forestview Lane —Officers were dispatched to a slumper on the side of the road. A search of the vehicle found drug paraphernalia and the driver was arrested.

- 7500 block of Berkshire Way — Report of an off-leash dog complaint. Upon arrival, no owner or dog were to be found.

- Elm Creek Blvd. and Hemlock Lane — Report of people soliciting on the center medians. Officers advised these individuals of the city ordinance, and they left.

- A 22-year-old male was cited for driving after suspension and predatory offender fails to fulfill registration at I-494 and E. Fish Lake Road.

Other

- During this time period there were 39 property damage traffic accidents and 11 property damage injury traffic accidents.

