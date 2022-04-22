Sunday, March 27
- 7100 block of Hemlock Lane — Report of a stolen catalytic converter from a vehicle parked in a parking lot.
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Officers were dispatched to a stolen vehicle report at the noted location. Vehicle was found abandoned in another city. There are no suspects.
- 12300 block of Main St. — Report of graffiti on the walls in the men’s public bathroom. There are no suspects.
Monday, March 28
- 7900 block of Orchid Lane — Report of a suspicious phone call is where the caller tried to claim unemployment benefits under the caller’s name. No suspect information and no financial loss.
- 10700 block of Fernbrook Lane — Officers were dispatched to the noted location for a report of two bears that had damaged some property. DNR was contacted.
- Vicksburg Lane and Nottingham Parkway — Report of young adults fighting in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Upon arrival, the individuals were uncooperative with police and no statements were given.
- A 67-year-old male was cited for disorderly conduct on the 6200 block of Sycamore Lane.
Tuesday, March 29
- 11800 block of 80th Ave. — Report of yelling coming from the hallway of an apartment complex. When officers arrived, they noticed a couple juveniles playing basketball in the hallway. They left and no other complaints were made.
- 9000 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Report of an off-leash dog complaint at the noted location. The officer made contact with the owner and advised him of the city ordinance.
- A 50-year-old female was cited for theft on the 12400 block of Elm Creek Blvd.
Wednesday, March 30
- Weaver Lake Road and 83rd Way — A female was cited for shoplifting at the listed location.
- 8600 block of Vagabond Lane — Report of suspicious activity of two unknown individuals caught by a ring camera on a homeowner’s deck. At this time, there are no suspects.
- 10600 block of County Road 81 — Report of a terminated employee harassing old coworkers. Officers spoke with the male and advised him to not contact them any further.
- A 31-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Thursday, March 31
- 7600 block of Zachary Lane — Officers were dispatched to a check forgery report at a bank. Case is currently under investigation.
- 9800 block of Vagabond Lane — Report of a stolen garage door opener from a parked vehicle in a driveway. No suspects at this time.
- 9200 block of Inland Lane — A victim was scammed out of $600 after purchasing gift cards for someone posing as his boss. No suspects at this time.
Friday, April 1
- Interstate 94 & Weaver Lake Road — A male driver was issued a citation for drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop.
- 11600 block of Fountains Drive — Report of two individuals potentially casing a store. Extra patrol was requested.
Saturday, April 2
- 9600 block of 63rd Ave. —Report of a littering complaint at the noted location where an unknown individual was seen throwing a TV and other items in a dumpster. No suspects.
- 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane — Report of a theft in progress at the listed location. Case is under investigation.
- 7500 block of Berkshire Way — Report of an off leash dog complaint at the listed location.
Sunday, April 3
- Bass Lake Road and Vicksburg Lane — After a traffic stop, a female driver received a citation for possession of marijuana.
- 16400 block of 96th Ave. — Report of a stolen set of keys from a drop box at a car repair business. There is no suspect information at this time.
- 9200 block of Zanzibar Lane — Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint at an apartment complex where balls were being bounced in a unit above. Officers contacted the occupants and advised them of the complaint.
- A 20-year-old male was cited for theft and liquor possession under age of 21.
- A 37-year-old female was cited for theft on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
- A 26-year-old male was cited for theft and possession of burglary tools on the 8000 block of Wedgewood Lane.
Monday, April 4
- 8500 block of Walnut Grove Lane — Report of a mailbox being knocked over by a vehicle. There are no suspects.
- 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane — A 26-year-old male and a 28-year-old female were issued citations for shoplifting at the listed address.
Tuesday, April 5
- 6300 block of Wedgewood Road — Report of a male shoplifting at the above business. There is no suspect information.
- 6300 block of Vinewood Lane — Report of suspicious activity where the employees suspected a customer had used the bathroom and smoked some illegal substances. The suspect was gone on arrival.
- 8200 block of Main St. — Report of a checking account that was attempted to be opened by using the reporting party’s social security number. There was no loss and the bank denied the transaction. No suspect is unknown.
- A 32-year-male was cited for receiving stolen property, tampering with a motor vehicle and drugs on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
- A 39-year-old female was cited for tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a hypodermic needle on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
Wednesday, April 6
- 9500 block of Olive Lane — Officers were dispatched to a muskrat stuck in a fence. Officer were able to use bolt cutters to free the muskrat.
- 11300 block of Fountains Drive — A male was cited for theft and trespassed from the store listed above.
- 11900 block of 73rd Ave. — Report of an unwanted male outside of a gas station. The male eventually left with officer assistance.
- A 50-year-old male was cited for theft, driving after revocation and trespass notice served on the 15300 block of Grove Circle.
- A 31-year-old female was cited for receiving stolen property and drugs on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
Thursday, April 7
- 11600 block of 73rd Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a theft from auto report where the suspect stole a purse and vehicle keys of an unlocked car while at a daycare center. No suspects.
- 7800 block of Main St. — Officers were dispatched for a report of a dog in a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers noticed the dog had food and water in the vehicle and the outside temp was not a concern.
- 11100 block of Fountains Drive — Report of a semi-truck and trailer that was driving erratically in several parking lots. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the driver who stated he was playing a game. No signs of impairment. Call was cleared.
- A 42-year-old male was cited for theft, receiving stolen property, giving peace officer false name, traffic collision, and criminal vehicular operation at County Road 30 and Maple Grove Parkway.
Friday, April 8
- 12700 block of Elm Creek Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a theft that had just occurred at the listed establishment. No suspects.
- County Road 81 and Hwy. 610 — Report of a broken door in the middle of the road. Officers arrived and picked up the debris.
- 8300 block of Norwood Lane — Report of a loud party complaint. Officers arrived and told the occupants to keep the noise down.
Saturday, April 9
- 89th Ave. and Forestview Lane —Officers were dispatched to a slumper on the side of the road. A search of the vehicle found drug paraphernalia and the driver was arrested.
- 7500 block of Berkshire Way — Report of an off-leash dog complaint. Upon arrival, no owner or dog were to be found.
- Elm Creek Blvd. and Hemlock Lane — Report of people soliciting on the center medians. Officers advised these individuals of the city ordinance, and they left.
- A 22-year-old male was cited for driving after suspension and predatory offender fails to fulfill registration at I-494 and E. Fish Lake Road.
Other
- During this time period there were 39 property damage traffic accidents and 11 property damage injury traffic accidents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.