The following is a synopsis of some of the incidents that occurred in the city during the week of July 25 to 31, 2021. Refer to the city’s website Crime Mapping Section for additional details for the crimes of burglary, robbery, arson, theft and vehicle theft.
Sunday, July 25
12900 block of 63rd Ave. —There was a report of a license plate being stolen from the RP’s vehicle. As of now, there are no suspects.
8900 block of Vinewood Lane — There was a report of a theft of a black backpack with other miscellaneous items from a car parked in the driveway overnight. There are no suspects.
10500 block of Brockton Lane — A concerned citizen called in about a brush fire at the above address. Police cleared shortly after arriving on scene and MGFD took over.
A 30-year-old male was cited for possession of drugs, second degree DWI, and careless driving at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
A 31-year-old female was cited for drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia at I-94 and Weaver Lake Road.
A 39-year-old male was cited for interfering with a peace officer, careless driving, driving after revocation, DWI, fleeing a peace officer, and drug possession at Troy Lane and 66th Place.
Monday, July 26
7000 block of Magda Drive — A written warning was given to an address which was in violation of city ordinance by keeping chickens on their property.
15000 block of Tarleton Crest — Officers were dispatched to a burglary report in which multiple vehicle had been broken into. Some misc. keys, garage door opener and cash were stolen. This case is under investigation.
7200 block of Hemlock Lane — There was a report of a stolen catalytic converter and a suspicious vehicle circling around the area. This case is pending active.
Tuesday, July 27
18200 block of 88th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to a stolen vehicle report. The reporting party had an idea of who might have taken his vehicle. The vehicle was found in Minneapolis a couple days later abandoned. This case is being investigated.
17700 block of Weaver Lake Drive — There was a report of a theft from auto at the noted location. The homeowner stated his vehicles had been gone through and some money and gasoline were taken. This case is currently undergoing investigation.
8600 block of Peony Lane — There was a report of a theft from auto where the victim’s vehicle had been rummaged through and had some valuables stolen.
A 42-year-old female was cited for theft on the 9400 block of Dunkirk Lane.
A 54-year-old male was cited for assault and disorderly conduct on the 10200 block of Nathan Lane.
Wednesday, July 28
19000 block of 63rd Place — A community service officer responded to a yard where there was a report of an injured duck. Some nearby residents assisted the officer in capturing the duck where he later relocated it to a nearby lake.
17000 block of 78th Court — The department was dispatched to a harassment call in where a neighbor’s son kept ringing his doorbell. This report is for information only.
18800 block of 67th Ave. — Officers were dispatched to the noted location about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot. The reporting party noticed the vehicle sitting in the parking lot for over and hour and thought it was suspicious. The vehicle had left right after the woman called dispatch.
Thursday, July 29
10100 block of 104th Ave. — There was a report of damage of the cricket pitch turf. Police took photo of the evidence and there will be extra patrol in the area.
9200 block of Queensland Lane — There was a report of a fraud report phone call in which the victim was swindled out of $3,000 by an anonymous caller who stated they were from the Social Security Administration.
6500 block of Zircon Lane — Officers were dispatched for a report of juveniles lighting off fireworks off a deck. The juveniles had since left.
An 18-year-old male was cited for first degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer on the 12000 block of 90th Ave.
An 18-year-old male was cited for first degree aggravated robbery, fleeing a peace officer, possession of drugs, carrying/possessing a pistol without a permit, and drug possession on the 12000 block of 90th Ave.
An 18-year-old male was cited for aggravated robbery and possessing/selling drugs on the 12000 block of 90th Ave.
Friday, July 30
7500 block of Mariner Point — Officers were dispatched to the noted location for a goose with fishing line tangled in its feet. They attempted to capture the goose, but it flew away from them. They watched it for awhile and made sure it was able to walk, fly and defend itself.
11600 block of Fountains Way — Officers were called to a store for a report of an upset customer. The customer was upset with some items he had recently purchased. Eventually the two came to an agreement and officers cleared the scene.
7510 Berkshire Way — While on routine patrol officers noticed a portable toilet at the noted location had been tipped over. Public works was advised of the issue.
A 47-year-old female was cited for assault on the 8200 block of Arrowwood Lane.
Saturday, July 31
9500 block of Zircon Court — There was a report of a loud music complaint at the above address. When officers arrived, the music had since been turned off. Officer’s spoke with the neighbor who had been playing music to monitor the volume better.
19000 Gladstone Blvd. — Officers were dispatched to a possible burglary in progress where the homeowner was home alone and though she heard footsteps upstairs. Upon arrival, officers searched the home and made sure nobody was in the home. Call was cleared.
11500 block of Arbor Lakes Parkway — Officers were dispatched to a weapons complaint of someone with a rifle on a balcony of an apartment. Officers contacted the alleged person of interest and ultimately found that no crime had taken place.
A 41-year-old male was cited for driving after revocation and drug possession at Hwy. 169 and I-694.
A 34-year-old male was cited for driving without a valid license, DWI, and careless driving at I-94 and County Road 30.
A 43-year-old male was cited for drug possession, warrant arrest, and trespass notice served on the 12900 block of 63rd Ave.
A 43-year-old female was cited for traffic collision on the 11300 block of Fountains Drive.
A 20-year-old male was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, vehicle registration required, driving without a valid license, drug possession, and carrying/possessing a pistol without a permit at Weaver Lake Road and 83rd Way.
A 31-year-old male was cited for driving after cancellation and speeding at Hemlock Lane and Hwy. 610.
Other
During this time period there were 36 property damage traffic accidents and four property damage injury traffic accidents.
